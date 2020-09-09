Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Cardiff City

‘Need answers’, ‘Gutted’ – Plenty of Cardiff City fans react to club’s recent announcement

Published

1 hour ago

on

Cardiff City have announced that they have terminated the contract of Nathaniel Mendez-Laing with immediate effect. 

The winger has been with the club since 2017, and went on to make 92 appearances in total for the Bluebirds.

He made 29 appearances last season for the club, and chipped in with three goals and four assists as they finished fifth in the Championship table.

The Bluebirds missed out on promotion into the Premier League though, as they were beaten by Fulham in their play-off semi-final over two legs.

It remains to be seen as to why Cardiff have decided to terminate his contract, with the club not making any further comment on the matter.

Cardiff are set to take on Sheffield Wednesday on the opening weekend of fixtures in the Championship.

Plenty of Cardiff City supporters took to social media to react to the news that Mendez-Laing’s contract had been terminated.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below…..


