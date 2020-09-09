‘Need answers’, ‘Gutted’ – Plenty of Cardiff City fans react to club’s recent announcement

Cardiff City have announced that they have terminated the contract of Nathaniel Mendez-Laing with immediate effect.

The winger has been with the club since 2017, and went on to make 92 appearances in total for the Bluebirds.

He made 29 appearances last season for the club, and chipped in with three goals and four assists as they finished fifth in the Championship table.

Which of these Cardiff City facts are true and which are false? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 12 Cardiff City have won the FA Cup twice in their history. True or false? True False

The Bluebirds missed out on promotion into the Premier League though, as they were beaten by Fulham in their play-off semi-final over two legs.

It remains to be seen as to why Cardiff have decided to terminate his contract, with the club not making any further comment on the matter.

Cardiff are set to take on Sheffield Wednesday on the opening weekend of fixtures in the Championship.

Plenty of Cardiff City supporters took to social media to react to the news that Mendez-Laing’s contract had been terminated.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below…..

That’s our best winger hope ur planning on replacing him — Reza (@Rez_Davies7) September 9, 2020

Erm.. what? Explanation needed, you can't just say you won't be making further comments. — DL🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@D_Lebeau97) September 9, 2020

Got a feeling this is going to have a really bad story behind it — Nate (@TheNwebo) September 9, 2020

Not sure you're gonna get away with not explaining why a highly valuable player is being released, completely out of the blue but nice try. 😬 — Benjamin Hartrey (@benj8min) September 9, 2020

Got to be something serious for this — Ryan Evans (@Ryan_Evans_92) September 9, 2020

Obvs dont know the circumstances but in footballing terms absolutely gutted – my fave player of current crop 😱 — th@und@d@wg ™ (@thaundadawg) September 9, 2020

Must be serious . His twitter account has been deleted too — the concerned leftie (@AdamJackson2009) September 9, 2020

Need answers lads — Aidan📍 (@ccfcaidann) September 9, 2020

Wait what’s that about — luke (@luke70367625) September 9, 2020