Preston North End supporters have been suggesting that the club need to invest in a new striker in the January transfer window, following the Lilywhites’ goalless draw at Cardiff City.

Alex Neil’s side controlled the game against Cardiff for large periods, but they were guilty of being far too wasteful in the final third when they got into promising positions, which meant that Preston had to settle for a goalless draw that means the Lilywhites have now won just one of their last seven matches away from home in the Championship.

During that run Preston have only managed to score just twice, compared with the 12 goals they have scored in their last seven matches at Deepdale, and their away form is really starting to dent their hopes of closing the gap on the automatic promotion places in the Championship.

The likes of Tom Barkhuizen, Sean Maguire and Billy Bodin were all guilty of missing chances, or failing to find the right end product when in promising positions in the final third, and that highlights the potential need for the club to invest in another forward in the January window.

If the Lilywhites are going to be able to put a run together during the second half of the campaign to mount a real challenge for promotion, then they will need to address their lack of goals on their travels, but Neil’s side have at least shown signs of improving form, having lost their last three away games ahead of their trip to Cardiff.

Here then, we take a look at what Preston fans had to say about the need for more firepower following the draw at Cardiff…

Definitely need a natural finisher this transfer window — Michael-Adam (@Michael_Adam19) December 21, 2019

CAN WE PLEASE TAKE OUR CHANCES AWAY FROM HOME!!! — Jack Dixon (@jackdixon3) December 21, 2019

Finishing awful — sammmmxx (@sammmmxx1) December 21, 2019

Need a new striker!! — ismail (@isyhq) December 21, 2019

Controlled the game, 2 points dropped though, need to sign a top striker in January or it'll be more of the same. — Mike Parkinson (@lexon35) December 21, 2019

All things considered that’s a great point away from home. Could and should have been more though, if only we could finish chances off — luke (@fortsandvodka) December 21, 2019

Great football played at times however in the final third players such as Maguire just didn’t cut it. Unfortunately for Maguire, he doesn’t add anything else as a striker therefore if his finishing isn’t up to scratch, he shouldn’t be starting? I know he is a fan favourite🤷🏻‍♂️ — Ryan Dowbakin (@DowbakinR) December 21, 2019