“Need a miracle” – EFL pundit delivers honest verdict on Huddersfield Town survival hopes after draw with Bristol City

Huddersfield Town drew 0-0 at home to Bristol City on Tuesday evening to see the gap between themselves and safety narrow to six points.

Tomas Vaclik was arguably the Terriers’ standout performer in a match where the visitors would have been frustrated not to leave with all three points.

Max O’Leary had to stay alert in the closing exchanges and it was a decent recovery from back-to-back 4-0 defeats for the Terriers, but with just 11 games remaining it was a result that only made relegation seem more realistic.

Cardiff City’s mini-revival under Sabri Lamouchi has complicated matters for the Terriers and they do not have a kind block of fixtures coming up in hoping to increase their survival chances heading into the final few weeks of the season.

Ali Maxwell was very concerned for Huddersfield following the goalless draw in speaking on the Not The Top 20 Podcast YouTube channel.

He said: “Huddersfield cannot stay up with draws, they need wins, they’re not getting them at the moment.

“Their next six games are against West Brom, Norwich, Middlesbrough, Millwall, Watford and Blackburn, you’d think really that they need a miracle and, for once, it doesn’t seem like Neil Warnock is going to be able to produce that from this group.”

The Verdict

That upcoming run looks very ominous for Huddersfield supporters, they could realistically shut up shop and pick up a few draws and the odd win in that sequence, but it would only take a couple of victories from Cardiff, Queens Park Rangers and Birmingham City, not to mention Blackpool and Wigan Athletic to effectively seal their fate.

The Terriers will probably have begun planning for next season in League One and who they are going to target to replace Warnock because it seems like this may be an impossible task.

It is not over until it is over, but Town are running out of road.