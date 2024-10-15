This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

It is safe to say that Luton Town’s return to the EFL after their single season in the top flight has not gone anything like Hatters fans were expecting so far.

With just two wins from their opening nine league matches, Town have struggled to adapt to life back in the second tier, with a lack of cutting edge costing them dear in the early stages of the campaign.

With just eight goals scored before the current international break, it is no secret as to where the Kenilworth Road outfit’s problems lie at this moment in time, with the goals yet to flow during 24/25.

With that in mind, we asked Football League World’s Luton Town fan pundit Finley Cannon about what message he would send to gaffer Rob Edwards if he had the opportunity.

Luton Town urged to adapt attacking philosophy in order to get results

Luton have failed to score in three of their nine matches so far this season, and have scored more than one goal on just two occasions.

The goals weren’t exactly flowing for Town the last time they were in the division, with 57 strikes in the 22/23 campaign enough to secure promotion, thanks in part to a stingy defence that allowed just 39 goals all season.

But with both ends of the pitch failing to live up to standards so far, Cannon is adamant that his side’s manager needs to go back to basics in order for results to start coming.

When asked about the situation, the Town fan said: “If I could send one message to Rob Edwards, it would be to stop trying to play fluid attacking football, and focus on getting the results first.

“At the moment, it doesn’t seem to be quite working in most areas of the pitch, apart from maybe [Thomas] Kaminski in goal who has been excellent for us.

“Luton fans are going to get frustrated when there does not seem to be a clear aim or a clear way of getting the results that we are looking for.

Luton Town opening nine Championship fixtures Luton Town 1-4 Burnley Portsmouth 0-0 Luton Town Preston North End 1-0 Luton Town Luton Town 1-2 Queens Park Rangers Millwall 0-1 Luton Town Luton Town 2-1 Sheffield Wednesday Plymouth Argyle 3-1 Luton Town Luton Town 2-2 Oxford United Sheffield United 2-0 Luton Town

“I think we just need a change of system; going back to basics just to get those results and start getting a bit of momentum again.

“Once we have got that momentum he could look at trying to implement a more attacking style of play.”

Luton Town will be looking to turnaround fortunes after international break

With a two-week break to alter any issues that have arisen in the current campaign, Edwards will be looking for a reaction when his side returns to action this weekend.

A showdown with local rivals Watford comes this weekend which will put his side’s credentials to the test, with Tom Cleverley’s Hornets likely to want to rub salt into the wounds for their former boss during the current troubles at Kenilworth Road.

Tough clashes against Sunderland, Coventry City and West Bromwich Albion will follow, with the former Forest Green Rovers man looking to finally get momentum back up and running in the second tier, following a tough start to the campaign.

Whether Edwards rips up the scrapbook and tries a new approach remains to be seen, but with the tried and tested failing to yearn rewards so far, there will be plenty hoping for a fresh outlook when the Championship action returns this weekend.