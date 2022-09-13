“Need a bit of continuity” – Pundit voices opinion as Derby County push for deal

Derby County are preparing a contract for manager Liam Rosenior, as detailed in a Patreon report from journalist Alan Nixon.

The Rams are currently a point and three positions below the top-six spots in League One, having accumulated 11 points from their opening seven matches.

Travelling to Lincoln City this evening, Rosenior will be hoping that they can get themselves into the play-off positions tonight, although they will have to rely on other results.

Providing his thoughts on this latest update regarding Rosenior, and his general thoughts on the Rams boss, Carlton Palmer told Football League World: “Yeah, why not? Why not give him a chance?

“He’s done all the hard work during the summer when the club was in turmoil when Wayne left.

“They are sat comfortably two points off the playoffs. It’s a solid start to the season. They need a bit of continuity now, they’ve got the new owners in. Let the manager that’s been in there, who’s worked through the summer and through difficult times, and let him have his opportunity.”

The verdict

Rosenior played a big role when Wayne Rooney was Derby manager, and deservedly has the job at the minute.

The Rams boss is certainly deservingly of a relatively lucrative contract too at Pride Park, with the early signs proving positive whilst he has been at the helm at the Midlands club.

Of course, delivering promotion will be the ultimate objective for Derby this season, however, as Palmer alludes to, continuity and sustainability are big factors at present.

Rosenior is an intelligent, forward-thinking manager, and whilst he is relatively inexperienced, he has the grit and tactical awareness to be a success with a talented squad at his disposal.