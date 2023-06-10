Sunderland made their first signing of what promises to be an eventful summer window by bringing highly-regarded Australian defender Nectarios Triantis to the North East from Central Coast Mariners.

The 20-year-old has set Tony Mowbray's side back a reported £300,000 upfront, with the move still subject to International clearance.

While the transfer now seems virtually completed, it had not always been that way and interested parties elsewhere had threatened to prevent Sunderland from acquiring Triantis.

Who was interested in Nectarios Triantis?

As per The Northern Echo, Triantis had domestic admirers in the form of Crystal Palace and Stoke City, whereas unspecified clubs from Germany, Denmark, Greece and Norway had all made attempts, too.

The interest emerged after a break-out season in which Triantis featured 22 times as Central Coast Mariners scooped the A-League title.

How did Sunderland convince Triantis to sign?

Although Palace are believed to have been keen, they seemingly felt as though the heights of the Premier League were too demanding just yet and had intended to send the Australian out on loan if they had won the race.

Sunderland, however, have vowed to field Triantis straight into the first-team following a settling-in period, which is to be expected given the geographical and footballing adaptations at such a young age.

But it is no surprise to see the Mackems display such a visibile and forward-thinking facilitation to youthful talent, given the average age of their summer signings last time out tallied at just 20, while their squad, the youngest in the Championship last term, was at 23.4.

So, it seems likely that the way in which Mowbray has optimized prospects in the last twelve months such as Jack Clarke, Ajibola Alese, Trai Hume and Daniel Neil played a convincing role in getting the deal over the line.

How did the move happen?

Sunderland's recruitment chief Stuart Harvey headed down under last month to scout four other potential signings alongside Triantis, before being dazzled by the youngster in his side's final affair of the campaign, according to Australian outlet FTBL.

Indeed, player representative Buddy Farah explained: "There is no doubt that Nectar has a big future ahead, and I'm sure the name Triantis will be spoken about for years to come.

"He deserves this move and despite a number of serious options, this ticked a lot of boxes.

"Sunderland has been very professional in the process and have a very good head coach in Tony Mowbray who ironically played as a centre back."

The report additionally clams that Sunderland offered a "career path, sales pitch and personal touch" during a decisive Zoom call that was unmatched by their rivals in the signature race, and Triantis is now anticipated to complete the remaining formalities of the deal after finishing up with Australia's under-23 side at the Maurice Revello Tournament.