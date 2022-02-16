Neco Williams reveals thoughts on his start to life away from Liverpool at Fulham

Neco Williams is back playing regular football with Fulham and he admitted to the club’s official website that he has had the ‘perfect start’ with his current team.

The 20-year-old hasn’t found gametime too easy to come by with his parent club Liverpool. After originally starring mainly in the side’s reserve team and in the cup competitions, he was thrust into the limelight during an injury crisis.

The player had to step into the breach at Anfield and played six times as the Reds won the Premier League. His playing time has wound down again since then though and with others being preferred in the pecking order, he and the club decided to send him out on a short-term deal for the rest of the campaign.

Quiz: Did any of these 25 ex-Fulham players ever get a red card during their time at the club?

1 of 25 Steed Malbranque Yes No

Fulham were prepared to take him on and they are already reaping the rewards from doing so. With two league games under his belt already, he already has two assists to his name and looks like he could continue to feature frequently at Craven Cottage.

His exciting runs down the flank means that he is a solid attacking threat for his on-loan club and his defensive workrate cannot be understated either. While he is in the building until the end of the season, the club will likely utilise him as much as they can – and Williams himself has admitted he wants to keep thriving with the Cottagers.

Speaking to the club’s official website about how his loan spell has gone so far, the player said: “I’m delighted. Two assists as well.

“That’s one of the main reasons I came here, to showcase what I can do and to get as many assists as I can. I’ve had the perfect start to that, where we’ve had clean sheets and I’ve had two assists in the first two league games.

“With how the game has evolved, the main thing in a full-back’s head now is to try and get assists. You see it with the best teams in the world. The full-backs main contributions are assists. It is something that I’m trying to add to my game and hopefully I can do that.”

The Verdict

In a Fulham side that you didn’t think could get much stronger, the addition of Neco Williams has certainly proven that theory wrong.

Williams may only be 20-years-old but having already had to play at the very highest level with Liverpool because of injury issues, he already knows what it takes to compete with the very best that the game has to offer. He has carried that over to his stint now with Fulham and is thriving.

He will surely play a big part for them in the second half of this season and it seems increasingly likely that he will end up promoted with the team come the end of the season, minus an incredible drop-off from the Cottagers.

They are a really hard team to beat and with a player like Williams now in their ranks, who can defend and attack adeptly, they have only got even better and harder to take points from.