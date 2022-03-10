Neco Williams posts buoyant message after Liverpool loanee stars for Fulham

Fulham stormed to yet another big win in the Championship in midweek, as they claimed a huge 5-1 win over Swansea.

The Cottagers have pulled off a number of huge victories this year scoreline wise and they added another one to their tally on Tuesday night. One player who certainly thrived in that game was Neco Williams, who bagged two goals towards the end of the game to wrap up the points.

Now, after hitting the back of the net, the 20-year-old has taken to Twitter to post about his goal haul – and also about the not so successful celebration.

Boooom🎯🎯 another great win for us and happy to score 2 goals😁 yeh the celebration needs working on I know🤦🏼‍♂️😅 @FulhamFC pic.twitter.com/tUNcj40qfT — Neco Williams (@necowilliams01) March 9, 2022

Williams claimed it was ‘another great win for Fulham’ as his team continue to challenge at the very top. He did finish his message though by adding that his celebration ‘needs work’ before attaching a video of himself as he ran into a knee slide before tumbling over.

The Welshman, who is on loan from Liverpool, has already made quite the impression for Fulham since joining the side on a short-term basis. With two goals and two assists in just seven games, he is currently averaging 0.59 goals or assists per 90 despite being a defender.

He featured fairly frequently for his parent side during their injury crisis at the back but with plenty of the Reds players back fit this year, he has instead departed the club in search of regular first-team football. That is exactly what he has managed for Fulham so far and he has adapted as quickly as he would have hoped too.

He’s looked very bright and looks likely to continue playing a big part for the Cottagers for the remainder of the season as they battle for the promotion and the title.

The Verdict

Neco Williams has already begun to prove that he can be a top-end defender, at least in the Championship anyway.

The Welshman looked fairly bright when he was thrown into the mix at Anfield but it is clear that he won’t play too much for Liverpool – barring the cup competitions – for now at least, with the club having far too many other options to choose from.

Leaving to join Fulham though has proven to be a masterstroke so far. The Cottagers have benefitted from having him as part of their backline and as a full-back, with the player contributing effectively both defensively and offensively.

The player too will be benefitting from getting on the pitch much more regularly and if he can be part of a title-winning side, it will be a valuable experience for him to take forward that can aid with his development.