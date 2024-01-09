Highlights Leeds United could turn to Nottingham Forest defender Neco Williams to bolster their play-off hopes this season.

Williams has struggled for game time at Forest and Leeds have previously shown interest in signing him.

Williams would bring Premier League experience and versatility to Leeds' defense, making him an upgrade from Djed Spence.

Leeds United could turn to Nottingham Forest defender Neco Williams to bolster their Championship play-off hopes this season.

It was announced by the club on Thursday that they had terminated Djed Spence's season-long loan at Elland Road early, with Spence returning to north London having made just seven appearances in the Championship this season.

Upon his return to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the 23-year-old is reportedly set to join Serie A side Genoa on loan.

Daniel Farke is now currently with out-of-favour duo, Jamie Shackleton and Luke Ayling, as well as 17-year-old midfielder Archie Gray, as the only options on the right side of defence, with Sam Byram potentially able to cover there when he returns to fitness depending on the availability of Junior Firpo at left-back.

The Whites head coach appeared to question Spence's attitude and professionalism, which also proved to be a problem during his time at Middlesbrough under Neil Warnock, when he secured a switch to the City Ground in 2021 to aid their return to the Premier League.

Nottingham Forest might not let Williams leave

Williams wouldn't be a new target for Leeds, as it was claimed back in November by The Telegraph that United tried to sign the Welshman over the previous summer. A deal could not be finalised, and he became a Nottingham Forest player, but has since struggled to nail down a first-team spot, starting just four games this season. It's said that there is still interest in Williams at Elland Road.

Farke needs replacements for Spence now to ensure Leeds return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

However, this month has seen Nuno Espírito Santo lose seven of his players to the AFCON tournament held in the Ivory Coast, including full-backs Serge Aurier and Ola Aina. This could mean the likelihood of Williams being allowed to leave on loan in the January window may be slim, with only Harry Toffolo, Gonzalo Montiel and Nuno Tavares the only other recognised full-backs at the club.

"A few people have been telling us that they like Neco Williams at Forest as well, but I don't think there is much - or any - scope for Forest letting him out," Phil Hay said recently on The Square Ball Podcast.

"He seems to be well in the plans of Nuno, or at least well-rated by Nuno."

The Leeds hierarchy are looking at potential full-back additions should their bid to sign Williams fail, with the likes of Josh Doig of Hellas Verona already linked.

Related Phil Hay reveals Leeds United transfer interest in Nottingham Forest man Neco Williams, who was wanted by the Whites in the summer, is once again on Daniel Farke's transfer shortlist for January

Williams' contract situation

Williams made the move to the East Midlands at the start of last season, ending a 12-year stay at Anfield in which he made 33 appearances in all competitions.

He became one of the first signings for Steve Cooper upon their return to the Premier League, penning a four-year deal for around £16m.

Neco Williams stats by competition (league only) Competition Appearances Goals Assists Premier League 55 1 2 Championship 14 2 2

Williams would be an improvement on Spence

The 22-year-old would bring a wealth of pedigree to the Leeds United squad should he make the move to West Yorkshire, having played a number of games in the Premier League, Champions League and also on the international stage.

Furthermore, Williams knows what it takes to secure promotion from the Championship, having done so with Fulham during the 2021/22 season.

He made 14 appearances for The Cottagers in their title winning season, scoring twice to ensure Marco Silva's side finished two points clear at the summit, returning to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Williams also has the ability to adapt having played on either the left or the right of defence, while also being able to operate in a back four or five.

While Spence is a quality asset on his day in a wing-back system that Leeds don't use, Williams' dependability and Premier League experience would be a big upgrade and certainly a statement of intent from Farke should they acquire his services. He's more suitable and could well be one to watch as this January window progresses.