Neco Williams in: Is this Fulham’s best XI on paper when every player is fully fit?

Fulham are flying and have been for most of the season, with them currently on course to win the Sky Bet Championship title at a canter.

The Cottagers are 14 points clear at the top of the second tier table with them winning their last four games in a row and, even if Bournemouth win their two games that they have in hand, the Lilywhites will still be eight points in front with just 11 matches to play.

Certainly, things are looking very rosy at Craven Cottage but this is perhaps no less than we expected given the sheer riches they have available to them in terms of squad depth, particularly when speaking about the Championship.

Fulham were many pundits’ favourites for promotion at the start of the season given the quality they had available to them and, as the season has worn on, more often than not the campaign has seen them blow teams away thanks to their strength.

When everyone is fit, though, what is their strongest XI? It’s a debate that has plenty of life in it given the top players Marco Silva can call upon but we’ve given it a go:

Marek Rodak has done well to wrestle the starting spot in goal back this season, whilst Neco Williams is proving a massive hit on loan from Liverpool.

The rest of the back four largely picks itself whilst in midfield you could easily make a case for Tom Cairney being involved, though Jean Michael Seri and Harrison Reed are top quality too.

Neeskens Kebano has been one of the revelations of the season with his performances preventing Ivan Cavaleiro and Bobby Decordova Reid from more game time whilst Harry Wilson has had a fine year and Fabio Carvalho, likely set to leave in the summer, has shown exactly why so many are interested.

Aleksandar Mitrovic has broken the Championship goal-scoring record already, too, so he’s obviously leading the line here.

