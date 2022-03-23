Neco Williams discusses Liverpool playing time amid £12 million Fulham links

Liverpool ace Neco Williams has been discussing his playing time at Anfield during the international break.

The right-back, currently on loan at Championship table-toppers Fulham, has been linked with a permanent £12 million pound summer move to Craven Cottage in recent days.

Speaking to the media whilst on Welsh international duty, Williams admitted that at Liverpool his game time is ‘limited’ due to the world class players in front of him.

“Obviously, as footballers you just want to play as much football as possible and for me, being at Liverpool, it’s going to be limited game time because of the players ahead of me and the world class players I’m with.” Williams said via BBC Sport.

“For me, coming into Wales, it’s never been, I’ve been playing regular, it’s always been trying to keep my fitness up myself in training,”

“But, for this camp, I’m playing regular football, I’m enjoying it, I’m scoring and assisting.”

“So, yeah, it’s going well and I feel like I’m in the best possible shape that I can be in”.

Neco Williams has appeared nine times for Fulham since joining them on loan during the January transfer window, with the Cottagers looking set to win promotion to the Premier League.

With Trent Alexander Arnold in front of him at right-back at Anfield, Williams has a tough player to displace in the starting XI, and because of this, has been limited to just 33 Liverpool appearances in all competitions so far.

The Verdict

Neco Williams is showing great self-awareness for a 20-year-old here in discussing his Liverpool game time.

It sounds as though, after playing regularly of late for Fulham, he is really enjoying his football, and is aware enough to recognise that if he returns to Liverpool, he has world-class players ahead of him in the pecking order.

All of this comes amid reports in recent days linking Williams with a permanent switch to Fulham this summer.

If game time is the right-back’s priority come next season, he looks set to have a difficult decision to make regarding his Anfield future this summer.