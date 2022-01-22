‘Nearly a perfect team’ – Plenty of West Brom fans react as Ismael names his side for Peterborough clash

West Brom will look to get their push for automatic promotion from the Championship back on track on Saturday, when they host Peterborough United at The Hawthorns.

The Baggies dropped to fifth in the Championship last weekend, following their dramatic late defeat at QPR, who leapfrogged them in the second-tier standings.

That result means Valerien Ismael’s side have now won just two of their last ten league games, putting the pressure on the club in the battle for promotion, and on the Frenchman’s position in the dugout.

For their part, Peterborough go into the game, 22nd in the standings, with just one win in their last ten league outings, meaning this ought to be seen as something of an opportunity for the Baggies.

Perhaps with that in mind, Ismael has named a West Brom side that shows three changes from the one that lost at QPR, as Kyle Bartley and Cedric Kipre return in defence, replacing Taylor Gardner-Hickman and Jayson Molumby.

Meanwhile, January signing Daryl Dike makes his first start for the club, replacing Callum Robinson in attack.

Taking to Twitter to react to that team news, plenty of West Brom fans were keen to give their thoughts on their side’s starting lineup for the game.

Here, we take a look at what some of those Baggies supporters had to say.

man put reach cm instead of garden-hickman 😭😭 — Dylan. (@Dboyds7) January 22, 2022

Good that we have plenty of defenders on the pitch for the visit of the championships version of Bayern Munich — boing (@Boingingallover) January 22, 2022

Glad to see Dike, but surely you'd start TGH in CM over Reach — Albion News & Opinions (@albion_gaming) January 22, 2022

TGH in for Reach and that’s our strongest team available — ethan 🇺🇸 (@wbaethan) January 22, 2022

Nearly a perfect team tha. Weird no TGH in CM but him in for Adam and it’d be perfect atm — oli hater of gambian defenders 🇱🇷 #ValIN (@KipreSun) January 22, 2022

WHY HAVE YOU DROPPED TGH — WbaOllie 🇺🇸 (@WbaOllie) January 22, 2022

The creativity in that midfield is unbelievable — David Guest (@guesty_14) January 22, 2022

Great team(TGH/mulumby for reach maybe) let’s hope it means a great game 😄 — Josh 💀 (@Joshwbaaa) January 22, 2022

well that’s a very good team. you have to say far too much for Posh, it’s on you Val lad if this goes wrong imo — Robbo (@Baggieboy75Mike) January 22, 2022