Neal Maupay’s input in Leeds United-Brentford exchange is sure to get under the skin of some at Elland Road

Neal Maupay has weighed in on a weekend exchange between Leeds United and Brentford, sharing a picture of him celebrating in-front of the Whites’ fans last season.

Leeds and Brentford are challenging for promotion in the Championship this season, giving a modern day rivalry an extra edge that really ignited last year.

The October meeting in 2018/19 saw Leeds strike late to secure a 1-1 draw at Elland Road, with Pontus Jansson’s header cancelling out Maupay’s opener; the ex-Bees striker would then celebrate in-front of the South Stand, creating an excellent visual that was shared on the Brentford Twitter account this weekend.

If you are a football person please join the challenge of posting a football photo.

Just one picture, no description. Please copy the text in your status, post a picture and look at some great memories/pictures pic.twitter.com/b7oZ7rjGhS — Brentford FC (Stay at 🏡) (@BrentfordFC) March 29, 2020

And, in true Maupay fashion, he’s reacted by sharing a similar image of him celebrating his goal in Brentford’s 2-0 win over Leeds at Griffin Park in April.

That game had far more significance in the promotion race, with the win for Thomas Frank’s side something of a final nail in Leeds’ coffin in terms of automatic promotion.

This season, Leeds and Brentford have seen their respective promotion pushes put on hold due to the outbreak of coronavirus, with the season not set to resume until April 30th at the earliest.

Maupay is now with Brighton and Hove Albion and has eight Premier League goals to his name this season.

The Verdict

Maupay was a real pantomime villain to Leeds last season, with his celebrations in both fixtures really getting under the skin of the Elland Road club – as the pictures show!

Ultimately, his goals against the Whites made a big difference in the Championship promotion race and Leeds will be glad they don’t have to go up against him this season.

He’s still causing them problems, though, albeit this time on social media.

Thoughts? Let us know!

QUIZ: Leeds United through the decade – How much do you remember about the 2018/19 season?

1 of 15 Who scored the first Championship goal of the Marcelo Bielsa era? Mateusz Klich Samu Saiz Pablo Hernandez Ezgjan Alioski