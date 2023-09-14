Leicester City will be hoping to get back to winning ways now that the international break is behind us, but it won’t be easy when they travel to the South Coast on Friday evening.

The Foxes are going to battle with fellow relegated outfit Southampton in front of the Sky Sports cameras tomorrow.

Both teams were on the receiving end of defeats in their last outings but remain at the right end of the table, in and around the top six.

Southampton were yet to lose in the Championship and so it was quite a humbling experience when they visited the Stadium of Light and Tony Mowbray’s Sunderland side put five past them. Making matters worse, they conceded goals in the 1st minute and the 95th meaning it started and ended awfully for the Saints.

Leicester meanwhile were edged out by Liam Rosenior’s Hull City at the King Power with Manchester City loanee Liam Delap scoring the only goal of the game. This outing saw an experimental formation from Enzo Maresca and it didn’t pay off so it seems likely that he will revert to a four-at-the-back system, as is reflected in this predicted XI for the Southampton clash.

Mads Hermansen (GK)

Danny Ward remains one of five goalkeepers on the Leicester books after his baptism of fire in the Premier League and he is yet to see a single Championship minute.

The same can be said for two of his teammates in between the sticks as well with Mads Hermansen making that number one spot his own after joining from Brondby in the summer, Polish international Jakub Stolarczyk being the only other shot-stopper to get on the field thus far.

Callum Doyle (LB)

One of the notable changes being predicted to take place at the hands of Maresca, as previously mentioned, will see three defenders become four.

It is unlikely that the personnel will change in this situation but talented teenager Callum Doyle will play left-back, rather than being one of three centre-halves.

Jannik Vestergaard (CB)

In spite of that defeat to Hull, the chances are that the majority of the personnel will remain the same, owing to the four wins on the bounce prior to that.

Danish international Jannik Vestergaard joined Leicester from the opponents in question, Southampton, and he will want to be at his best against former employers.

Wout Faes (CB)

Vestergaard and Wout Faes both received yellow cards against the Tigers and the latter suffered the same fate in the cup triumph over Tranmere Rovers.

That being said, he has just returned from international duty with Belgium where he played all 180 minutes and his nation didn’t concede a single goal against Azerbaijan or Estonia.

Ricardo Pereira (RB)

Ricardo Pereira is another man on the move as a result of the predicted formation change.

The former Porto man was deployed in more of a right midfield position last time out but he will instead occupy a more reserved role at right-back this time around - though he is likely to still be given the freedom to go forward and join the attack.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (CM)

One of the key players who Leicester were able to keep a hold of following their relegation to the Championship was, and still is, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

He showed exactly what he is capable of when he scored that decisive brace on the opening day against Coventry City and he may not have scored since then, but he remains highly influential in midfield.

Cesare Casadei (CM)

There may well be a change in the middle of the park as Wilfred Ndidi could well lose his spot.

The likes of Jean Michael Seri and Adama Traore played centrally for Hull and were given too much time and space. As Maresca seeks to rectify this, Nigerian international Ndidi could be the casualty and in his place will come 20-year-old Cesare Casadei, who impressed in the EFL Cup.

Harry Winks (CM)

The final and deepest of the three midfielders is sure to be Harry Winks who joined the club for around £10 million from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer.

That price tag shows that he is highly rated by the club and the chances of him being dropped are slim given he's been an important player in Maresca's system.

Stephy Mavididi (LW)

The second of two changes is much more predictable given the brilliance that Stephy Mavididi has shown in the attacking third for Leicester thus far this season.

Mavididi has excelled since joining from Montpellier with one goal and one assist to his name and following a certain someone’s double in the win over Rotherham United, it is Turkish loanee Yunus Akgun that will drop to the bench.

Kasey McAteer (RW)

Here he is, the youngster who put Matt Taylor’s Rotherham side to the sword.

We saw a glimpse of just how good he can be when he scored the opener and then the winner against the Millers at the AESSEAL New York Stadium.

Kelechi Iheanacho (ST)

Finally to the man leading the line and whilst he is yet to set the division alight, or even find the back of the net for that matter, Kelechi Iheanacho remains the first choice.

Who knows though, that Hull defeat could prompt Maresca to send Vardy out there tomorrow night.