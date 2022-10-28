Ndiaye starts: The predicted Sheffield United XI to face West Brom on Saturday

Sheffield United are six games without a win in the Championship heading into this weekend’s meeting with West Bromwich Albion.

Eyes at the Hawthorns will be on Carlos Corberan as he takes charge of his fixture fixture as West Brom boss.

However, Paul Heckingbottom’s focus will be on his side alone and getting them back on track having fallen to fifth.

As our graphic below shows, injuries are still a problem within the Sheffield United squad, particularly at wing-back and in midfield, where Sander Berge is out. There’s still the chance of Heckingbottom to field a strong XI, though:

Adam Davies deputises for the suspended Wes Foderingham for a third consecutive game, whilst John Egan and Anel Ahmedhodzic are automatic picks in the back-three. One change we can see comes to the left of them, as Jack Robinson returns to replace Chris Basham, offering balance.

In terms of the wing-backs, Enda Stevens is fit again but Heckingbottom could be minded to stick with Ben Osborn and George Baldock.

Oliver Norwood is another obvious selection in the midfield, whilst one, if not both, of John Fleck and Tommy Doyle will join him.

After stepping off the bench against Norwich City in the 2-2 draw last weekend, we expect to see Oli McBurnie and Iliman Ndiaye starting in a 9-10 axis.

