Ndiaye starts: The predicted Sheffield United XI to face QPR tonight

Sheffield United take on QPR tonight in a game they will be hoping to win to help further secure themselves a play-off spot.

The Blades go into this game on the back of a 1-0 win against Cardiff City and will be looking to produce a similar result.

United had been in patchy form before the game losing to fourth bottom of the league Reading on Good Friday but the two sides played each other at the start of April and United came out on top as 1-0 winners then.

Here, we take a look at how Paul Heckingbottom’s side might line-up for tonight’s game.

Here, we see Paul Heckingbottom stick with the same unchanged side he has played in the two games prior to tonight’s.

Wes Foderingham will be hoping he can build on last week and get another clean sheet on his belt pushing his tally nearer to 20 for the season.

Furthermore, the back three of Jack Robinson, John Egan and Chris Basham will be looking to have their own part to play in stopping the Blades from conceding.

Enda Stevens, John Fleck, Oliver Norwood, Sander Berge and George Baldock remain in midfield and they will no doubt be looking to have an impact at both ends of the pitch .

Up front remains Iliman Ndiaye and Morgan Gibbs-White. Between the pair, they have scored three goals in their three previous games and Gibbs-White was on hand with the assist for his teammate at the weekend.

Top scorer Billy Sharp will remain on the bench after recently returning from injury but the Blades boss will be glad to know he can call upon his star striker should he need him.