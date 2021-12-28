Ndiaye starts: The predicted Sheffield United XI to face Hull on Wednesday

Sheffield United have been superb since Paul Heckingbottom took the reins at Bramall Lane, going unbeaten in their last five Championship fixtures.

One of those ties even came against Fulham who, despite leading the division, were held to a clean sheet and the Blades came away with the three points.

It means the side are now steadily climbing up the second tier table – and another win could take them one step closer to the play-off places.

They’ll fancy their chances too against Hull, despite the fact that the Tigers themselves are in a fantastic run of form. But who could line up for the side in that game?

The lineup for Sheffield United will likely be similar to the one that sealed victory over Fulham.

The team were superb during that result and Billy Sharp and Iliman Ndiaye were tremendous in leading the line with the latter in particular having the most dribbles, tackles and goals of anyone in the entire fixture.

If he can produce a similar performance here, he could become one of the first names on the teamsheet.

Oliver Norwood is another player who is experienced in the division and looked impressive for them last time out. He and Conor Hourihane are a good midfield partnership and are likely to retain their places.

In defence, the side are boosted by the presence of Jack Robinson, John Egan and Chris Basham. The three have plenty of experience between them and they managed a clean sheet in the last fixture to boot, so could certainly keep Hull out.

Morgan Gibbs-White should also play just behind the strikers. His showings for Sheffield United suggest a recall could be on the cards in the winter window but the Blades will certainly be hoping that they can hold onto him for a bit longer than that – and utilise him for the remainder of the current season.