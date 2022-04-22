Ndiaye starts: The predicted Sheffield United XI to face Cardiff on Saturday

Sheffield United welcome Cardiff City this weekend.

This is a game United will be keen to take all three points from as they currently sit sixth in the table but only one point clear of Millwall below them.

With Cardiff having nothing to play for and currently sitting 17th in the league, this is a great opportunity for the Blades to strengthen their play-off push.

Here, we take a look at how Sheffield United might line up for Saturday’s game.

We see an unchanged side from the Blades 1-1 draw against Bristol City on Monday.

Wes Foderingham starts in goal for the Blades and after picking up 16 clean sheets this season, he will be looking to try and build upon this.

A back three remains in front of Foderingham made up of Jack Robinson, John Egan and Chris Basham.

Basham has just returned from injury but the trio will be hoping they can put in a good shift and stop their side conceding after their 1-1 draw at on Monday.

There is a midfield five made up of Enda Stevens, John Fleck, Oliver Norwood, Sander Berge and George Baldock.

Although they failed to help their attack score more than their opposition on Monday, this will be their chance to put it right and try to provide more up front.

Iliman Ndiaye joins Morgan Gibbs-White up front. The Blades are limited for attacking options with top scorer Billy Sharp injured as well as Oil McBurnie, David McGoldrick and Rhian Brewster.

Gibbs-White was the scorer of United’s goal on Monday so will be hoping he can have an impact again.