Ndiaye starts: The predicted Sheffield United XI to face Bristol City on Easter Monday

It was a disappointing start to a huge weekend for Sheffield United as they lost at home to Reading on Friday.

The Blades need to be picking up wins to solidify their place in the top six, but their last minute defeat to Reading put a dent in those plans.

It adds additional pressure to the game against Bristol City on Monday, with Paul Heckingbottom’s side needing to pick up three points to brush off thoughts of a finish outside the top six this season.

They face a Bristol City side who are fresh from a win on Friday over Stoke City, adding an extra edge to a game that should have been more straight forward based on the form of both sides.

The Blades are however winless in their last five away games, adding to the importance of three points at Ashton Gate.

After the disappointing defeat against Reading, you’d expect to see a number of changes to the starting XI tomorrow evening.

In addition to that, after such a short turnaround in the games, keeping things fresh will also be high on the agenda for Heckingbottom amidst an injury crisis.

Wes Foderingham will continue in goal after he continues his good form as number one. Chris Basham and Jack Robinson come in for Filip Uremovic and Ben Davies who struggled with the movement of the Reading frontline in the previous game.

Baldock retains his place as right wing-back while Rhys Norrington-Davies comes in for Enda Stevens who has struggled to regain form following a disrupted, injury hit season. Sander Berge comes into the midfield in place of Conor Houihane to add extra drive from the midfield while Norwood partners him in the middle.

Talisman Morgan Gibbs-White will sit being Oli McBurnie, with Iliman Ndiaye partnering the Scotsman to give him the additional support he needs in the forward areas.

The Blades have scored just four goals in their last six games meaning the extra firepower will be needed to overcome a shaky Bristol City defence.