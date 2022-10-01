Ndiaye starts: The predicted Sheffield United XI to face Birmingham on Saturday

Championship action is back underway this weekend with Sheffield United set to host Birmingham City at Bramall Lane.

The Blades have had an extremely strong start to the season so far, sitting top of the Championship table having played ten matches.

Even at this early stage, Paul Heckingbottom’s side look very strong contenders for automatic promotion.

Their opponents, meanwhile, have had a relatively decent start to the campaign, too, with Birmingham City sitting 17th under their new boss John Eustace.

The Blues are unbeaten in their last three league outings and should provide a good test of the Blades.

With that in mind, here at FLW, we thought we’d put together a predicted Sheffield United XI that boss Heckingbottom could deploy.

With Anel Ahmedhodzic ruled out through injury, and the likes of Enda Stevens, Ciaran Clark and Jack O’Connell also sidelined, Heckingbottom certainly has a tough choice to make.

With the absence of a clear option, we think the Blades boss could choose to change shape, opting for a back four this weekend, even if not ideal.

Wes Foderingham should start in goal, with a back four of Rhys Norrington-Davies, John Egan, Chris Basham and George Baldock in front of him.

In midfield, Oli Norwood could anchor things, with Sander Berge to his right, and Tommy Doyle to his left.

Iliman Ndiaye simply has to play after his form so far this season, playing in behind the striker, along with Reda Khadra.

Up front after his recent goalscoring form, Oli McBurnie leads the line in our line up, although, Ndiaye and Khadra will be in and around him playing as second strikers in the side we selected.

It will certainly be interesting to see how Heckingbottom chooses his side given the dilemma he is facing.