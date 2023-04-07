Sheffield United beat Wigan Athletic 1-0 at Bramall Lane this afternoon, with Iliman Ndiaye's eighth minute goal the difference.

Paul Heckingbottom's side weren't at their best against lowly Wigan, yet had enough to win the game through an early goal when James McAtee teed up Ndiaye with a low cross.

The win is Sheffield United's third on the spin in the Championship and leaves them with an eight-point lead over third in the race for automatic promotion ahead of Middlesbrough's clash with Burnley tonight.

Sheffield United player ratings v Wigan

Wes Foderingham - 7: Was a fairly quiet afternoon for the Sheffield United goalkeeper until he pulled off an enormous save from Thelo Aasgaard on the hour.

George Baldock - 6: Teed up a good chance for Billy Sharp early on and adapted well to an unfamiliar left wing-back position.

Anel Ahmedhodzic - 7: Cross for Sharp was a wonderful moment at the start of the second-half and dug in defensively.

John Egan - 8: Big block at one moment in the second-half and led the defence with his usual presence.

Jack Robinson - 6: Contributed to the overall result, albeit Callum Lang got some joy down his channel in the first-half in particular.

Jayden Bogle - 6: Didn't quite have the impact he can in the final third but hardly a disaster in a side that kept a clean sheet.

Tommy Doyle - 6.5: Put himself about really well in the opening exchanges, seeing plenty of the ball and doing a lot of work against it. Preferred again to Oliver Norwood from the start.

Sander Berge - 7: Showed good desire to win the ball back in the build-up to the goal and had a good game in the midfield, in and out of possession.

James McAtee - 7: Did superbly well to tee up Ndiaye’s goal with a cross that wouldn’t look out of place at his parent-club. Went close in the second-half but did fade.

Iliman Ndiaye - 8: Scored a real poachers' goal early on, which delighted Heckingbottom. Other parts of his game were exceptional, too, including some mesmerising dribbling in the first-half.

Billy Sharp - 6: Was denied by a brilliant Ben Amos twice. Ran channels well and held the ball up where he could but didn't take the two chances that, ultimately, fell his way.

Subs

Adam Davies

John Fleck - 5: Could have had a penalty and brought good energy off the bench.

Chris Basham

Oli McBurnie - 6: Busy cameo in attack.

Oliver Norwood - 6: Chip almost caught out Amos out late on and helped bring some control as he usually does.

Ciaran Clark

Will Osula