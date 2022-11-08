Ndiaye ineffective, Norwood 5/10: Sheffield United player ratings after 1-0 defeat v Rotherham United

Sheffield United saw their three-game winning streak in the Championship come to an end tonight as they lost 1-0 to Rotherham United at Bramall Lane.

Ben Wiles’ first-half goal was the difference, with Viktor Johansson and Cameron Humphreys central to an impressive defensive performance to deny the Blades returning to the top of the Championship table.

It’s certainly an opportunity missed for Paul Heckingbottom’s side, with Rotherham winless in five heading into tonight.

Here’s how we rated the Sheffield United players:

Wes Foderingham – 5: Flapped at one early cross but reacted well to tip Kioso header over not long after. Could do little about Wiles’ goal given the space his defenders offered the Rotherham captain.

George Baldock – 5: Nice surging run early on created an opening but a fairly flat performance from the right wing-back.

Anel Ahmedhodzic- 6: Got forwards from centre-back and always provided an option when Sheffield United were in possession. Stretched at times defensively by Ogbene’s willing running.

John Egan – 5: Forced a decent save from Johansson at the start of the second-half and provided his usual presence at the heart of defence.

Jack Robinson – 4: Main culprit for Wiles’ goal, which ultimately won the game, gifting possession up too easily. Long throws caused problems.

Enda Stevens – 5: Part of the poor defensive effort for Rotherham’s opener. Got into some decent crossing positions but never, ultimately, found a Blades teammate.

Ben Osborn – 4: A few nice recoveries but couldn’t deal with Rotherham first-half press. Moved out to left-back in the second-half as Sheffield United chased the game.

Oliver Norwood – 5: Loads of early possession going through him but couldn’t find the tempo he usually does. Off-target with a couple of free-kicks and not really at his best.

John Fleck – 5: Only lasted 20 minutes before another injury forced a Sheffield United change.

Iliman Ndiaye – 4: Failed to get into the game when he was up-front, with Heckingbottom pulling him deeper as Sheffield United chased a goal. Still struggled to have his usual impact.

Oli McBurnie – 6: Always strong and willing to battle but couldn’t take any of the chances that fell his way, with Johansson equal to the lot of them.

Subs

James McAtee – 4: Showed a nice weight of pass to get Stevens into a promising position on one occasion, but also looked off the pace at other times and didn’t impact the game enough. Replaced before 80 minutes.

Chris Basham – 5: On into midfield to try and provide some physical presence. Tame header held by Johansson.

Billy Sharp – 5: Booked for a lunging tackle shortly after coming on and giving up possession. Glanced a header wide with his only real sight of goal.

Reda Khadra – 5: Driving run from the left created a half-chance for Osborn but backed that up by delivering a cross into Johansson’s arms. Also teed up Sharp chance.