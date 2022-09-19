Ndiaye in: With everyone fully fit, is this Sheffield United’s strongest XI?

Sheffield United have had as good a start to the season as they could have hoped for, with them three points clear at the top of the Sky Bet Championship table.

The Blades would have been tipped by many at the start of the season to be in the conversation over promotion and it looks as though they are going to come good on that, even if it is still early days.

Despite a fair few injuries to contend with, Paul Heckingbottom and his team have had a great start, and that underlines the strength in depth that they have, with several good players not yet having as much say in proceedings this season as they perhaps would have otherwise.

What’s their strongest XI with everyone fit, though? We take a look at a potential line-up…

Wes Foderingham has established himself in goal this season whilst the back-three combines real experience and promising talent, which can also be applied to the two wing-backs. You have to remember, too, someone like Jack O’Connell will return at some stage and will want to try and force his way back in.

Midfield is an interesting area for the Blades, with several good players available to them. Sander Berge is a quality option, as is Oliver Norwood, whilst you have the likes of Tommy Doyle, John Fleck and James McAtee all battling for a spot. On their day any of them are good enough but we’ve sided with Doyle.

Similarly, there are top options going forwards. Iliman Ndiaye is having a fine season but then you have Oliver McBurnie, Rhian Brewster and Billy Sharp all worthy of starting, whilst Reda Khadra showed what sort of impact he can have with his late winner against Swansea earlier this month.

It’s a side packed with quality, and Heckingbottom certainly has some nice headaches to deal with each week.