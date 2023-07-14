After much anticipation over a deal, early last month, news broke that Leeds United were set to be under new ownership ahead of their Championship return.

Indeed, on Friday 9th June, it was reported that 49ers Enterprises had agreed a full takeover at Elland Road.

An official Leeds United club statement on that date read: "Leeds United can confirm an agreement has been reached between Aser Ventures and 49ers Enterprises for the purchase of the club."

"Both parties continue to work through the details, and further updates will be provided soon.

"All of our focus remains on a quick return to the Premier League."

Prior to the deal being agreed, 49ers Enterprises had held a 44% stake in the club, but the investment arm of the NFL's San Francisco 49ers agreed a deal with now former Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani to buy him out and assume 100% control of the club.

The deal is, of course, still being ratified by the English Football League. However, reports at the time of the agreement suggested that the process was a formality, albeit one that could take a while.

As per The Guardian, this is due to 49ers Enterprises comprising approximately 60 individuals loosely connected to the NFL franchise, all of whom must be individually looked at by the EFL.

Who is part of the 49ers Enterprises investment group?

Since the takeover was agreed, in recent weeks, a number of sports stars have come forward and announced their involvement in 49ers Enterprises and therefore the takeover at Leeds United.

One name to come forward, for example, is world number one golfer Jordan Spieth.

Speaking to Sky Sports recently, Spieth confirmed that he and fellow golfer Justin Thomas were involved in the takeover with a minority stake.

Furthermore, The Athletic recently revealed that former NBA agent Rudy Cline-Thomas was one of the key figures in the takeover group.

NBA star Russell Westbrook confirms Leeds United investment

Another huge name in the world of sports has now confirmed their investment into Leeds United as part of the 49ers takeover, too, with NBA star Russell Westbrook confirming his involvement in the deal.

As per sports business reporter Eben Novy-Williams, speaking at Variety and Sportico's Sports and Entertainment Summit, Westbrook mentioned his investment into the Whites.

Who is Russell Westbrook?

For those unfamiliar with the the NBA, Russell Westbrook is undoubtedly one of the biggest names and stars in the league.

Crowned an NBA All-Star on nine occasions, and the NBA's Most Valuable Player back in 2017, the 34-year-old was also named as part of the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team in 2021.

As per the NBA, the 75th Anniversary Team was a vote to "select the 75 Greatest Players in NBA History without regard to position."

Currently preparing for the 2023/24 NBA season on the roster of the Los Angeles Clippers, Westbrook's former teams include the Los Angeles Lakers, the Washington Wizards, the Houston Rockets, and Oklahoma City Thunder.