Sunderland's striker search has been anything but a secret this summer.

The contractual uncertainty of star frontman Ross Stewart coupled with his own injury sustained all the way back in January - that he is yet to recover from, of course - has forced them to delve into the transfer market.

They have done just that by acquiring both Eliezer Mayenda and Luis Hemir from Sochaux and Benfica respectively in moves that underline the club's long-sighted, future-proofing philosophy, but the age and inexperience of the duo is a cause of concern and has meant that Sunderland still need a bit more in the final third.

The Mackems have embarked upon a testing start to the 2023/24 Championship campaign, with the positive energy fuelled through their ascent to the play-offs last time out just not quite there at this moment in time.

Tony Mowbray's side have claimed victory on only one occasion thus far courtesy of Jobe Bellingham's emphatic brace at home to Rotherham United, which accumulated for half of the meager four goals that they have scored.

That should not come as too much of a shock, though, given that Mowbray is currently trying to fit square pegs into round holes by having Bradley Dack- an attacking midfielder by trade- leading the line, such is their shortage in the striker stable.

However, that could soon be remedied with the imminent arrival of Ukrainian attacker Nazariy Rusyn.

Who is Sunderland transfer target Nazariy Rusyn?

The 24-year-old is closing in on a transfer to Sunderland from Zorya Lugansk.

It is believed that Sunderland have stumped up a figure between £1.7m to £2.5m for the 24-year-old, who has been left of the matchday squad for his side's last two fixtures in the Ukrainian top flight as a switch to the Stadium of Light edges closer.

A graduate of the Dynamo Kyiv academy, Rusyn scored on seven occasions for Ukraine's capital outfit prior to heading out on loans of varying success to Zorya, Legia Warszawa, SC Dnipro-1 and Chornomorets Odessa.

The temporary stay at Zorya was his most productive infront of goal, and it was made a permanent one last summer where Rusyn repaid their faith with 13 goals and five assists in 30 outings to help a third-place finish.

He has already opened his account for the current term by finding the back of the net during a 2-1 defeat against Rukh Lviv at the end of July, though that now appears his very last goal for the club as he has now shared the details on his move to English shores.

What has Sunderland transfer target Nazariy Rusyn said about his move?

Speaking to Ukrainian outlet Sport.ua, Rusyn detailed the latest state of play regarding his Sunderland move, and while he has insisted that a contract has not yet been signed, it is a transfer that certainly feels very close.

Indeed, when quizzed upon already signing a contract with the Championship outfit Rusyn responded: "It is not true. How could I do this when I didn’t even pass the physical at this club? Therefore, I continue to be a Zorya player."

He then gave information about to the terms that he will agree upon his arrival on Wearside, stating: "As my agent Vadim Shabliy said, there is an agreement that I will legalize business relations with Sunderland for a period of four years with an extension for another season. This option suits me."

Asked when the move will happen, he explained: "On August 29, I have to submit the necessary documents for obtaining an English visa. I hope that soon all the formalities will be completed and it will be possible to gather in England."

Rusyn also provided an update on the minor injury he is carrying. He said: "I recently subscribed to the Sunderland club account on Instagram and I have the opportunity to watch the matches of this team. I like the style they play. Now the main thing is to get rid of injury as soon as possible and be ready for a new challenge in my football career."