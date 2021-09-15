‘Naughty’, ‘Doesn’t know his best team’ – Many Middlesbrough fans react to emerging team news

Middlesbrough host Nottingham Forest this evening in what is a must-win game for Forest boss Chris Hughton.

Boro have started the season poorly, picking up only one win in their opening six games, losing to Coventry City at the weekend.

Tonight, though, they face a Nottingham Forest side in desperate need of picking up a win, having picked up only one point so far this season.

Warnock has opted to name three changes to his side to the one which faced Coventry.

Lee Peltier replaces Sol Bamba in defence, whilst James Lea Siliki replaces Isaiah Jones in midfield.

Up top, there is a change with Uche Ikpeazu making way for Andraz Sporar, who makes his first start for the club.

Here we take a look at Boro fans’ reactions to the team news…

