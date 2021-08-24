Naughton starts: The predicted Swansea City XI to face Plymouth tonight

The EFL Cup has proven a happy hunting ground for Russell Martin’s Swansea City this season, seeing them produce by far their most impressive performance of his tenure as they beat Reading 3-0.

Tonight they welcome League One side Plymouth Argyle to the Swansea.com Stadium and Martin will be hoping for a display that shows the progress he is making in South Wales.

It won’t be easy against an Argyle side that have won three of their last four, including an impressive 3-0 win against Shrewsbury Town on the weekend.

You feel we can expect changes from the Swans boss but he’ll want to name a squad strong enough to ensure his side qualify for the next round.

We’ve outlined the XI we believe will start against the League One side this evening…

Adapting to Martin’s preferred style of play has had its challenges for goalkeeper Steven Benda and you feel the Swans boss will want him to get as much time as possible between the sticks to get used to what is being asked of him.

The good news for the Welsh club heading into the game was that both Ryan Bennett and Kyle Naughton are available, so we will likely see them return at centre-back alongside Brandon Cooper with Joel Latibeaudiere given a rest.

Martin suggested he would look to rest the players that have been ever-present in his side this term, which should mean that Jake Bidwell drops out of the starting XI with Ryan Manning used in his place at left-back while Ethan Laird will likely reprise his role on the right.

Captain Matt Grimes is another that is yet to miss a minute and could be rested against Plymouth, with Jay Fulton and young Daniel Williams starting in central midfield.

In the forward line, it would be no surprise to see Martin make a string of changes as well with Jamal Lowe, Yan Dhanda, and Morgan Whittaker all given a chance to impress.