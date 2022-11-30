National team boss makes transfer claim over Stoke City player that fans may not like

Australia boss Graham Arnold believes that Stoke City’s Harry Souttar should be on the radar of Premier League clubs as his impressive World Cup continued.

The centre-back had played just one game for the Potters before the tournament after missing around a year because of a serious knee injury.

Despite that, he has starred for the Socceroos, helping them out of the group after recording two wins and back-to-back clean sheets in their last two games, to set up a last 16 tie against Lionel Messi’s Argentina.

And, speaking to reporters after the game, as quoted by Stoke-On-Trent Live, Arnold called for clubs in the top-flight to bid for the giant defender in the New Year.

“Harry has been out for a year with an ACL, he’s played three games before he came in. There’s so much belief in that boy. I know his mentality is so strong. And I tell you what, if I was a Premier League club, I’d be banging on the door real quick, he’s that good.”

Have any of these 20 current or ex-Stoke City players ever played for a German club?

1 of 20 Erik Pieters Yes No

The verdict

In fairness to Arnold, this is just his way of praising Souttar after another outstanding display for his country and you can understand why he wants his players playing at the highest level.

Of course, Stoke will not want to hear this but they know that performances like this on the big stage are always going to attract attention.

Now, his attention will turn to Argentina but even if Souttar and the Aussies can’t pull off another shock, the Potters know the defender may have done enough to attract offers when the window opens.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.