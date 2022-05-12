National League manager joins 41-year-old in running for AFC Wimbledon vacancy

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon is one of the candidates to fill the managerial vacancy at AFC Wimbledon, according to the South London Press.

The Dons were relegated to League Two for the 2022-23 season and are looking for a new boss after interim manager Mark Bowen decided to move on to another EFL club – believed to be his former employers Reading in an executive role.

Football League World exclusively revealed that former Crewe Alexandra head coach David Artell was under consideration for the role and that talks had already commenced with the ex-Gibraltar international.

However a number of individuals are being looked at and when the club’s football panel reconvene next week to discuss the managerial position, and McMahon is one of the names under consideration.

The 38-year-old’s season has not yet finished as he’s in charge of Dagenham, who could still make it into the National League play-offs on the final day of the regular campaign, and it’s a job he’s been in since January 2020.

McMahon’s previous managerial roles have been at Ebbsfleet United, where he had a 54.4 per cent win percentage, and Macclesfield Town, who he managed in League Two for less than five months before their eventual demise.

The Verdict

The Dons are clearly looking for someone a bit younger than their previous interim manager Bowen to take charge, and McMahon certainly has plenty of experience despite not even being 40 years old yet.

Whilst he lacks real experience in the EFL, McMahon is still on the rise as a manager and coach and holds a UEFA A License badge, so he’s clearly got some talent.

It’s best to ignore his time at Macclesfield as they were on the way to being in ruin, so taking into account his results for Ebbsfleet and Dagenham, he has to be a strong contender.

McMahon deserves a shot at the EFL once again but with his season not over yet with the Daggers, this speculation has perhaps come at an awkward and unwelcome time.