The 72 National League clubs have written to the EFL Board demanding that they're allowed a third promotion spot to the English Football League.

This is according to BBC Sport, who have detailed this in an article on their website.

The current system, in place since 2003, grants promotion to the National League champions and the play-off winners, while two teams are relegated from League Two. Prior to that, we saw voting to decipher who would be relegated, with the bottom four clubs of the EFL having to survive a vote-off to retain their status.

In recent seasons, the limited promotion spots from the fifth tier have been increasingly scrutinised, with strong teams missing out due to the unpredictability of the play-offs.

This point has only been better evidenced by the superb performances in the EFL from teams like Stockport County and Wrexham, both of whom are now vying for promotion to the Championship.

National League send their demands to the EFL

As outlined above, the National League is determined to push through its plea for an additional promotion spot, with all 72 clubs from the North and South divisions, as well as the fifth tier, signing the petition.

Positive talks were believed to have taken place, but these have stalled with the EFL saying they will deal with this issue once they sort the massive funding disagreement between themselves and the Premier League.

However, it appears that the NL cannot wait that long and their general manager Mark Ives revealed to the BBC that it could take up to four years if they don't take action.

Speaking about how he wants to create an equal system across the English pyramid, Ives said: "We have a pyramid that is the envy of countries worldwide because you can go from the very bottom to the top, purely on sporting merit. But there is a blockage in the jump between National League and EFL. Two-up, two-down is simply unfair.

"I would think the vast majority of fans, looking at it objectively, would see the unfairness. We want a fairer system."

The National League has seen some superb teams

Most English football supporters would agree that the NL deserves a third promotion spot. Given the quality of some of the teams that have emerged in recent years, it's clear that additional opportunities could lead to even more great stories like that of Luton Town or Stockport County.

Looking at the past ten National League champions, only two have dropped back down, and the trend is similar for play-off winners, with Forest Green Rovers and Hartlepool United the only sides currently back in the fifth tier.

National League Champions and where they are now Year Team What Division They Are Now In 2013-14 Luton Town Championship 2014-15 Barnet National League 2015-16 Cheltenham Town League Two 2016-17 Lincoln City League One 2017-18 Macclesfield Town Northern Premier Division 2018-19 Leyton Orient League One 2019-20 Barrow League Two 2020-21 Sutton United League Two 2021-22 Stockport County League One 2022-23 Wrexham League One 2023-24 Chesterfield League Two

In truth, this should be enough evidence for the EFL to authorise the change, and it would help bring that extra dynamic to the National League.