Nathaniel Mendez-Laing shares five-word message regarding Cardiff City injury recovery

Cardiff City winger Nathaniel Mendez-Laing is continuing his recovery from the ruptured hamstring which has kept him out of the second half of the campaign.

Mendez-Laing established himself as an important figure during the early weeks of Neil Harris’ reign at the south Wales club, but he then sustained a serious injury during the 2-1 victory over Sheffield Wednesday in December and has been missing from action since.

The 27-year-old started all of Harris’ opening nine matches as Cardiff boss prior to the injury blow at Hillsborough, but the Bluebirds have managed to cope in the winger’s absence as the likes of Josh Murphy and Albert Adomah have stepped up to the plate.

Mendez-Laing had scored two goals and registered two assists in his 19 appearances this term before the setback, and the EFL’s recent fixture suspension in response to the Covid-19 outbreak means he could yet still play a part for the south Wales side this term.

The former Rochdale man has now taken to Instagram to share an image of him wearing football kit as he continues his injury recovery, with this accompanied by a caption stating “We working no matter what”.

The Verdict

Mendez-Laing’s injury could not have come at a worse time for him given he was clearly enjoying life under Harris, but the attacker appears determined to come back stronger than before based on his recent updates detailing his recovery progress.

This may have been spurred by the fact he may now feature again this campaign given the fixture suspension, with the uncertainty surrounding the conclusion of the season meaning the likes of Mendez-Laing and Lee Tomlin could yet play big roles.

There can be no doubt that Mendez-Laing would love to make another contribution with the Bluebirds targeting the play-offs this term, particularly given the winger will fancy his chances of breaking back into the side following his fine form earlier this term.