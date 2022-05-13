Nathaniel Mendez-Laing sends message to Sheffield Wednesday supporters following play-off exit

Sheffield Wednesday had a good season this year finishing fourth in the league and making it to the play-offs.

However, as they faced Sunderland in the semi-finals of the play-offs, they were not able to overcome their opponents.

Sunderland were victorious in the first leg winning 1-0 and Wednesday looked to be back in it when they went one ahead in the second leg.

However, a 93rd minute equaliser from Sunderland put the Black Cats 2-1 up on aggregate meaning they were the side progressing to the final.

Therefore, the Owls will find themselves in League One again next year but hoping to battle it out for promotion again.

One player who had his part to play in the campaign was Nathaniel Mendez-Laing who joined the club halfway through the season and scored two goals in 19 appearances.

He is now out of contract and the future of the 30-year-old in Sheffield is uncertain.

However, he took to Instagram to send a message to the supporters as he posted a picture of him applauding the fans alongside a captain that read: “Thank you for your support this season, sorry it didn’t tend the way were all wanted but couldn’t be prouder of my teammates and the support we received week in week out was unbelievable! Enjoy your summer people! Time to unwind and recharge the batteries #nml41”

The Verdict:

This season did not finish the way Sheffield Wednesday were hoping and there is no doubt still a lot of disappointment at the club following their exit from the play-offs.

Mendez-Laing will be disappointed himself that he couldn’t add to his team’s efforts after coming on in the 71st minute of the second leg.

However, it sounds as though the 30-year-old is preparing to be playing again next season. Whether that will be at Wednesday or elsewhere is yet to be seen but he suggests he is ready to go again next season.

Darren Moore will no doubt be making a lot of decisions over the squad as he hopes to achieve promotion next season so we will have to wait and see whether Mendez-Laing makes the cut.