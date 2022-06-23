Nathaniel Mendez-Laing sends farewell message to Sheffield Wednesday supporters

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing is a free agent once again after reaching the expiration of his contract at Sheffield Wednesday.

The 30-year-old signed for the Owls after a successful trial period in November, and showed glimpses of his true quality in the second half of the season in League One.

The former Cardiff City forward’s ability has never been in question and it will be interesting to see what direction he goes in this summer.

Mendez-Laing took to Instagram to send a farewell message to Owls supporters.

He wrote: “Want to say a big thank you to @swfcofficial, it’s been a pleasure to have played in front of that fan base at that stadium with a great bunch of lads for a short period of my career!

“Wishing you the best for the future.”

Five goal contributions in just 12 league starts for the Owls demonstrated that the 30-year-old still has the quality to be a force at the level, and arguably even higher.

But, on the whole, Mendez-Laing struggled to assert himself amongst fierce competition for places and was unable to handle regular first team action physically.

In terms of wages, it is unlikely that a lower third tier club could afford to take on the 30-year-old, making a move abroad increasing likely heading towards 2022/23.

The Verdict

Darren Moore took a chance on Mendez-Laing heading towards the busy Christmas period, and in the end it probably turned out as the majority expected.

There were flashes of the player that took on a huge role in Cardiff City’s automatic promotion to the Premier League in 2017/18, but his availability was not reliable enough to make him one of the standout forwards in League One, which, ability-wise, he should be.

Wednesday did have incredible attacking depth for third tier level and Mendez-Laing was not the only one to struggle due to that, but with the Owls unable to kick on towards the top two, despite a very strong second half of the campaign, it will not be a spell that is remembered for very long at Hillsborough.