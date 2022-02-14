Nathaniel Mendez-Laing issues honest verdict on Sheffield Wednesday’s defeat to Rotherham

Sheffield Wednesday winger Nathaniel Mendez-Laing has admitted on Instagram that he was frustrated by his side’s failure to secure a positive result in their showdown with Rotherham United yesterday.

The Owls’ four-game winning run in the third-tier was brought to a halt by the Millers who sealed all three points at Hillsborough.

Wednesday initially made a strong start to this fixture as they managed to cause their opponents some issues in the first-half.

Mendez-Laing produced a real moment of quality as he embarked on a fantastic run before the ball eventually found its way to Jack Hunt who fired home.

This strike was immediately disallowed for offside as Wednesday’s celebrations were cut short.

Following the break, Rotherham opened the scoring from a clever set-piece as Ladapo headed home from close range.

After overcoming a spell of pressure from Wednesday, the Millers secured victory thanks to a classy effort from Michael Smith.

Reflecting on his side’s latest performance on Instagram, Mendez-Laing admitted that he was frustrated by the outcome of this fixture whilst he also thanked the club’s fans for the support that the illustrated on Sunday.

The 29-year-old posted: “Frustrated to say the least!

“Dust ourselves off and go again!

“Appreciate the support.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nathaniel Mendez-Laing (@mendezlaing11)

The Verdict

Wednesday will look back at this game as a missed opportunity to send out a real signal of intent to the rest of the division as they ultimately failed to seal a result due to a lack of end product.

One of the Owls’ stand-out performers yesterday, Mendez-Laing managed to provide his team-mates with two key passes whilst he also won three aerial duels as he recorded a WhoScored match rating of 6.93 at Hillsborough.

Having provided four direct goal contributions in the third-tier this season, Mendez-Laing will be determined to add to this particular tally when his side take on Accrington Stanley on Wednesday.

If he is able to deliver another eye-catching display in this fixture, the former Middlesbrough man could help his side secure a crucial victory in-front of their supporters.