Nathaniel Mendez-Laing issues fresh injury message as he edges towards Cardiff comeback

Cardiff City winger Nathaniel Mendez-Laing has shared a fresh injury update as he continues along his path to recovery following the hamstring blow he suffered earlier this term.

Mendez-Laing established himself as a key man during Neil Harris’ early weeks as Cardiff boss, but the attacker was forced off during the 2-1 victory over Sheffield Wednesday back in December as he suffered a ruptured hamstring just before the break.

This injury represented a major blow for the Bluebirds as the 27-year-old was subsequently ruled out for the rest of the season, with Mendez-Laing having missed Cardiff’s last 12 league matches which have seen the Welsh side launch a play-off push.

Mendez-Laing has now taken to Instagram as he continues his recovery from the serious injury blow, with the former Rochdale man posting a video of himself training in the gym accompanied with the caption ‘soon back’.

Mendez-Laing had netted two goals and registered two assists during his 19 appearances for Cardiff before his injury this term, with the Birmingham-born attacker having made a total of 83 appearances for the Welsh side during his three seasons at the club.

The Verdict

Mendez-Laing’s injury setback represented a big blow for Harris given the extent to which he had utilised the winger during his first weeks at the club, but players such as Josh Murphy and Junior Hoilett helped fill the void in his absence.

This latest message suggests Mendez-Laing is now fully focused on making a full recovery from his nasty hamstring injury, but the current uncertainty surrounding the season means it is even unknown when Cardiff will play their next fixture.

The suspension of fixtures means Mendez-Laing stands a chance of playing again this campaign if the season is eventually resumed, and it would be interesting to see whether he could help the Bluebirds bridge the two-point gap between themselves and the play-offs over the remaining nine games.