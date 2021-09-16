Nathaniel Chalobah sends message to Fulham fans after impressive debut display

Nathaniel Chalobah impressed on his Fulham debut last night as the Cottagers beat Birmingham City 4-1 at St. Andrew’s.

Chalobah was making his first appearance for Marco Silva’s side since he joined Fulham on a permanent deal from Watford on Deadline Day.

The midfielder stood out in a comprehensive away win for Fulham last night, on an evening where they returned to the top of the Championship table.

After Fulham went a goal ahead through Denis Odoi’s header, Chalobah’s smart turn then resulted in him going down and winning a penalty, which Aleksandar Mitrovic subsequently converted.

Chalobah then threaded a ball through to Harry Wilson one-on-one, with the Wales international producing a calm finish into the bottom corner to make it 3-0.

Mitrovic then made it 4-0 before Troy Deeney netted a consolation from the penalty spot, but it was an impressive night’s work by Chalobah and Fulham.

Taking to Instagram after the game, Chalobah insisted it was a “wicked feeling” to pick up three points in a Fulham shirt for the first time.

The Verdict

It was pleasing to see Chalobah back in action last night, and he seemed to thrive in more of an advanced midfield role.

This meant he played well up the pitch and got involved in attacks, and his size makes him a real nuisance going forward.

Fulham have so many quality players for this level, and he is certainly one of them. Fans will be excited to see more of him going forward.