Nathaniel Chalobah issues two-word Fulham message ahead of Derby County match

Nathaniel Chalobah joined Fulham at the start of the season from Watford.

The 27-year-old has made 18 league appearances for his side this season after missing out a lot earlier in the season due to a calf injury.

Chalobah has now played in seven of Fulham’s last ten games and will be hoping he can have an impact as we approach the final games of the season.

Last weekend, Fulham were on the wrong end of a 3-1 result against Coventry City but nevertheless remain top of the league and ten points clear of Bournemouth in second place.

On Friday, Fulham travel to relegation side Derby County so will be expecting to put things right there after last weekend and it seems Chalobah is up for the challenge as he posted a picture of himself on Instagram accompanied by the caption: “Last push! #NC12”

Although their title looks safe now, Marco Silva will be expecting his team to go out in their final six games of the season and get some more big results which is clearly what Chalobah is gearing himself up for too.

As his side look towards the Premier League, it’s worth remembering that not all their contracts will be secured and for some players this final run of games will be the deciding games for Silva on whether to keep them or left them leave, so Fulham will need to make sure they are playing for their future.

The Verdict:

Fulham’s result at the weekend was a disappointing one and they should definitely be looking to put it right this weekend especially as they face Derby.

With that being said, they can’t afford to underestimate Derby. It’s worth remembering that they are where they are because of their points deduction rather than their team so they will not just roll over for Fulham.

However, with promotion to the top flight imminent Fulham need to be seeing games like this off properly so it will be a good test for them.

Chalobah has had a bit of a hard season with injuries this year but he seems to be on a consistent run of games now and will be hoping he can prove his worth in the final games of the season.