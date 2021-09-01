Nathaniel Chalobah issues first words after sealing Fulham transfer move

Not content with taking the Championship by storm so far this season, Fulham added two players with Premier League class to their ranks on transfer deadline day in Domingos Quina and Nathanial Chalobah.

The Cottagers have loaned attacking midfielder Quina from the Hornets but have the option to purchase the Portuguese youngster on a permanent basis, but it is Chalobah who provides more top flight experience.

The ex-Chelsea midfielder has joined Fulham on a permanent basis and has Premier League matches from his time at the Blues and at the Hornets under his belt, and will provide competition for the likes of Jean Michael Seri and Harrison Reed in Marco Silva’s team.

Chalobah is the natural replacement for Andre-Franck Zambo Anguissa in Silva’s side, with the Cameroon international heading for Napoli and the Italians have an option to make the deal permanent next summer.

Having worked under Silva before at Watford, Chalobah is excited at reuniting with his former coach as he issued his first words as a Cottager.

“There’s a great project here, one that excites me,” Chalobah told FFCTV.

“I worked with the gaffer during my first year at Watford and I always got a good vibe from him.

“I’ve looked at the team here and thought we’ve got a really good squad and we’ve got the potential to be back in the Premier League next year. That’s the target.”

The Verdict

Fulham’s squad looked strong enough as it is for Championship level, even without Anguissa, but Chalobah’s arrival confirms that their strength in depth is mind-blowing.

The partnership of Seri and Josh Onomah has been very solid for Silva so far but there’s always room to improve and it was evident that Matt Grimes was a target all summer to try and bolster that area.

Swansea stood firm though and it meant a late switch in target to Chalobah – who may end up being the more effective player in Silva’s system.

Silva clearly trusts Chalobah having coached him previously at Watford and it’s a good chance for the former Chelsea man to get another promotion under his belt.