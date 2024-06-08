After a relatively promising start to his time at Swansea City, Luke Williams will be looking to strengthen his squad this summer as they look to move up the table next season.

The 2023/24 season won't go down as one of Swansea's most memorable, and a 14th place finish certainly wasn't anything to write home about.

However, there is optimism that Williams can improve Swansea, and his first job will be to overhaul their squad this summer after a poor transfer window this time last year which saw them waste money on a number of substandard players.

Williams will also have to keep a close eye on contracts expiring next year, with the club potentially having to make some big decisions to sell players this summer to avoid losing them for nothing next year.

With that in mind, here are the 8 Swansea City players out of contract next summer.

Nathan Wood

Arguably one of Swansea's most prized assets, Nathan Wood recently saw his deal extended by a year, which will keep him at the club until the summer of 2025.

However, this doesn't give the club too much bargaining power when it comes to any potential deal to sell the defender, and after turning down £10million from Southampton last season, losing Wood for free next summer is inconceivable.

The 22-year-old has made 72 appearances for the Swans since joining from Middlesbrough in 2022, and you feel as if Swansea either need to sell him or tie him down to a long-term deal this summer.

Harry Darling

Central defender Harry Darling is set to see his contract expire next summer, after signing a three-year deal when he joined from MK Dons in the summer of 2022.

The 24-year-old has proven to be a good signing for Swansea, and he's made 73 appearances for the club in total, scoring seven goals, despite being a defender.

Darling is popular amongst supporters thanks to his committed performances, and Swansea should be looking to extend his stay at the Swansea.com Stadium.

Ben Cabango

Ben Cabango is another one of Swansea's central defenders who is set to leave for free in the summer of 2025 after signing a four-and-a-half year deal with the club in March 2021.

Cardiff-born Cabango joined the Swans at the age of 14 and captained the club at all youth levels before making his first-team bow in August 2018.

The 24-year-old is vastly experienced despite his age, and he has made 182 appearances for the club, scoring nine goals and registering four assists. Given his age and experience, he's surely someone Swansea will be looking to tie down for the foreseeable future.

Kyle Naughton

Veteran defender Kyle Naughton recently signed a one-year extension at Swansea which will take him up to the summer of 2025, and to a decade of playing for the club.

The 35-year-old joined from Spurs in January 2015 when the Swans were a Premier League side, and he has made 304 appearances for the Jack Army.

Kyle Naughton's senior career - Transfermarkt Club Season(s) Appearances Sheffield United 2008-09 50 Gretna (Loan) 2008 18 Tottenham Hotspur 2009-15 75 Middlesbrough (Loan) 2010 15 Leicester City (Loan) 2010-11 36 Norwich City (Loan) 2011-12 32 Swansea City 2015 - 304

Despite finding playing time hard to come by at the beginning of the season, Naughton has had a new lease of life since Luke Williams' arrival, and despite his age, he still has something to offer the club.

Kristian Pedersen

Defender Kristian Pedersen signed a two-year deal with the Swans last summer from FC Koln, but he's struggled to make an impact at the club.

The Danish international played just five games for the club, before joining Sheffield Wednesday on loan for the remainder of the season in the January transfer window.

Given his lack of playing time, it wouldn't be a surprise if he departed SA1 this summer.

Joe Allen

Similarly to Kyle Naughton above, midfielder Joe Allen recently signed a one-year extension which will keep him at Swansea until the summer of 2025.

Allen, who came through the club's academy before making his first-team breakthrough, joined Liverpool in the summer of 2012, but returned to SA1 after a decade when he re-joined the club in 2022.

The 34-year-old has struggled with injuries, but he's been able to make an impact when fit, and the club have decided to extend his deal with the Welshman previously set to leave for free this summer.

Cameron Congreve

20-year-old midfielder Cameron Congreve made his first-team breakthrough during the 2021/22 season under Russell Martin, but the Welshman has struggled to kick on since then.

Congreve actually failed to make a first-team appearance during the 2023/24 season, and despite making a bright start to life in the first-team, he's fallen down the pecking order recently.

With his deal at the club set to expire next summer, the midfielder faces a huge season ahead as he looks to earn a contract extension.

Liam Cullen

Welsh international striker Liam Cullen recently saw his deal extended by a year to take him up to the summer of 2025, but Swansea will be looking to find a more permanent solution this summer.

The 25-year-old has proven himself to be a decent player at Championship level, and attracted transfer interest, with the likes of Hull City and Stoke City keen on the striker last summer.

Cullen has scored 20 goals in 119 appearances for Swansea, and they'll either have to tie him down on a long-term deal this summer, or sell him to avoid losing him for free next summer.