Swansea City have shown a willingness to cash in on key players in recent years.

Flynn Downes departed the club to link up with West Ham United last summer and they have also allowed Joel Piroe to secure an exit to Leeds United more recently.

The Dutchman's departure is understandable considering he had less than 12 months left on his contract at the Swansea.com Stadium but the number of players they have cashed in on will be a real disappointment for Swansea supporters who haven't seen the benefits of that.

They may have recruited well but they haven't taken full advantage of the money they have received from player sales to build a squad capable of challenging for promotion.

The Welsh outfit haven't exactly done too poorly in recent years but fans have every right to expect more.

Unfortunately for them, more bad news could be on the way for them with Nathan Wood being heavily linked with a move away from the Swansea.com Stadium in recent days.

We have all the latest news on the defender below.

Southampton launch new bid for Nathan Wood

The Saints have launched a revised bid for Wood that's worth around £10m, according to a report from the Daily Mail.

Russell Martin's side probably have the license to spend quite a bit of money between now and the end of the summer transfer window considering the number of sales they have made in recent months.

Tino Livramento, James Ward-Prowse and Romeo Lavia have all sealed moves away, potentially allowing Martin to seal some more big-money moves following the arrival of Shea Charles.

And he will probably need as much money as possible to secure the signature of Wood - because Swansea are in a strong position considering the defender's contract situation and the fact they have already cashed in on Piroe.

Southampton closing in on Nathan Wood

They can't afford to waste time in their quest to address their centre-back area, with summer signing Zach Awe still inexperienced, Mohammed Salisu being sold, Duje Caleta-Car leaving on loan and others including Armel Bella-Kotchap being linked with moves away from the south coast.

With this, they have moved to sign Mason Holgate and it looks as though they are closing in on Wood too following recent bids.

That's according to Rudy Galetti, who told Give Me Sport: "Southampton completed in the past days the loan signing of Flynn Downes who, as we were told, was among their main targets.

"Now, the Saints are fully focused on Nathan Wood deal, and the talks with Swansea are almost completed with Wood ready to join Southampton on a permanent deal of around £10m with add-ons."

What is Nathan Wood's stance on a move to Southampton?

Wood has informed Swansea that he would like to reunite with former manager Martin at St Mary's, according to yesterday's report from the Daily Mail.

You can certainly understand why the defender would be keen to make the switch to the south coast despite the fact the Saints and the Swans are league rivals.

He will have a much better chance of winning promotion to the Premier League with the Saints considering the players and resources they have - and he should also win a decent amount of game time under a manager he knows extremely well.

Promotion isn't guaranteed for the Saints at the end of this term - but you feel they will at least secure a top-six spot and that should give them a good chance of getting back to the top flight at the first time of asking.