With the transfer deadline now just a matter of days away as opposed to weeks, transfer activity in the Championship is intensifying.

One player to be the subject of interest as a result of that in recent days is Swansea City defender Nathan Wood.

Wood had an impressive campaign for the Swans after making the move there from Middlesbrough last summer, and one man who witnessed it up close is keen.

Indeed, former Swansea boss, Russell Martin, who is now in charge of Southampton, wants to bring Wood to his new side.

That is according to Sky Sports, who reported on Tuesday that the Saints had made an opening offer for the 21-year-old centre-back.

Since then, there have been several developments on the matter, and so with that said, below, we've rounded up all of the latest Nathan Wood news in one place.

Swansea City reject Southampton bid

One of the most important recent stories surrounding Nathan Wood, amid the interest in his services from Southampton, emerged on Thursday afternoon.

Indeed, when speaking to the media ahead of the weekend, Swansea City boss Michael Duff confirmed that the club had rejected a bid for their central defender, though he did not specify which club it came from.

Duff told the media, via BBC Sport: "I think there's a bid that got rejected."

"It's a sign of having good players. If no-one was bidding for any of the players, we'd be useless. We think we've got some good players, Woody's another one of those.

"He's got loads of work to do but he's got a high ceiling because of his football ability and his physical attributes as well.

"As an ex centre-half, I'll try and help him as much as I can and we'll see what happens."

Southampton preparing second bid

With news that a bid for Wood has been rejected, which we are assuming came from Southampton, reports suggest the Saints are preparing to come back to the negotiating table.

As per the Daily Mail, Southampton are preparing an improved offer for Wood in the coming days.

Their report claims that Russell Martin sees Wood as a good replacement for Armel Bella-Kotchap, who is reportedly heading to Germany.

Saints' improved offer is said to be worth around £10 million, with reports that their previous offer was somewhere in the £7 million range.

Potential Middlesbrough benefit emerges

Last but certainly not least, another transfer story surrounding Nathan Wood actually involves his former club Middlesbrough.

As you may know, Wood joined Swansea City from Middlesbrough last summer, but it appears that Boro were smart when it came to his sale.

Whilst an exact percentage is not specified, the Northern Echo report that Middlesbrough have a 'very healthy' sell-on clause on any potential deal for Wood.

That means if Wood does move on to Southampton this summer for relatively big money, Middlesbrough could be set for a further windfall relating to their former player.

No doubt those at the Riverside will be looking on and hoping a big deal between Swansea and Southampton gets done.