Swansea City and Southampton have been simultaneously mentioned on a number of instances throughout this summer window, and this shows no sign of slowing down.

Following relegation, the Saints prized away the highly-rated Russell Martin from the Swansea.com Stadium after just two years in charge in South Wales, before going on to sign former Swans left back Ryan Manning on a free transfer upon the expiration of his contract.

Martin has also targeted Swansea talisman Joel Piroe across the window, with the Dutchman scoring 41 goals in 88 appearances across his tenure, but those links are said to have died down, with the centre forward's strongest links coming from fellow freshly relegated Leeds United.

However, this has not deterred Southampton's attempts to sign yet another one of Martin's former players in the form of Nathan Wood.

What do we know so far about Southampton's interest in Nathan Wood?

Despite their strong start with two victories over Sheffield Wednesday and Plymouth, as well as a 4-4 draw with fellow early pace setters Norwich, the Saints defence has shown the occasional sign of vulnerability, and Martin is keen to address this situation.

Sky Sports were the first to report Southampton's interest in acquiring Wood's services on Tuesday morning, claiming that Southampton have made a substantial first bid.

The report claims that the South Coast club have made an initial bid of £7m, but could see the deal rise to £10m based on additional clauses and bonuses.

This is quite a hefty fee regardless of Wood's ability to fit Martin's system that includes ball-playing centre-backs, as the 21-year-old only has a maximum of two years left on his current contract, should the Swans activate an extension clause, with the initial deal he signed in South Wales having less than a year left to run.

This potential deal also has ramifications for Middlesbrough, as the Northern Echo state a "very healthy" sell on clause was included in Wood's deal to swap the North East for South Wales.

How did Nathan Wood perform for Swansea last season?

In his only full season for Swansea, Wood featured 40 times as the club finished tenth, and Martin was quick to heap praise on the young defender for his leadership abilities despite being relatively young alongside the likes of Kyle Naughton in his backline last campaign.

"He is becoming a real leader in the group, he’s one of the louder ones we have on the pitch and in the dressing room. He is just a brilliant young man who we have hopefully helped be able to express himself on the pitch and off it.

“He’s an incredible learner and he’s incredibly brave with the way that he plays. He will play at the very top, no doubt about it. He is a huge asset to the football club, on the pitch and off the pitch. He will be a huge asset financially at some point." Martin said last season.

Is a transfer likely to happen?

Despite the aforementioned report from Sky Sports, according to WalesOnline, sources at Swansea state that whilst the interest from Southampton is genuine, no official bid has been made yet.

Wood has also continued where he left off last season for the Swans', featuring in all of Michael Duff's first three games, as well as scoring in the 3-2 defeat at West Bromwich Albion.

Despite the qualities he brings to this Swans team, it may reach a point where a substantial bid is made and too much to turn down, similar to Piroe's situation with Leeds.