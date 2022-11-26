Nathan Wood = 7.5/10: Rating all of Swansea City’s summer signings out of 10 – Do you agree?

Swansea City have enjoyed a positive season so far despite a slow start as they look to compete for a place in the playoffs this season.

Russell Martin has continued the solid groundwork from last season with the Swans putting in some positive performances with them sitting eighth in the Championship table.

It’s a congested table with Martin’s side just seven points off the top two, and eight points above the bottom three. The former MK Dons boss has a tough task ahead of him though as he tries to steer his side into the top six with a small squad.

In the summer, seven players were brought in to varying degrees of success. Martin probably needed a few more faces but has managed well so far, with the summer signings having a positive impact on where Swansea are in the table.

Here, we’ve assessed how those summer signings have got on.

14 quiz questions about historic Swansea City moments – Can you score 14/14?

1 of 14 What year did Swansea City form? 1912 1910 1908 1892

Harry Darling – 6

It’s been a tale of two halves for Darling so far this season. He’s had some high moment in a Swans shirt and some low moment as he looks to build on a relatively steady start at his new club.

He scored the opening goal of the season in the 1-1 draw against Rotherham, but his form after that was poor which something many may not have expected. He was dropped from the starting XI at the end of August, before returning in the 2-1 win against Sunderland, putting in a man of the match display.

He’s not been the easiest start for Darling in a Swans shirt, but his form did improve as he looks to adapt to life in the Championship.

Nathan Wood – 7.5

Wood has been Swansea’s most consistent defender so far this season and has impressed after his move from Middlesbrough.

At 20-years-old, there’s bound to be some inconsistency in his game but he’s been an important figure for Martin’s side. Excellent, mature performances against QPR, Stoke and Cardiff spring to mind in a season that has seen the young defender come on in leaps and bounds.

He will only continue to grow in South Wales and looks to be an astute signing.

Luke Cundle – 6.5

Arriving on loan from Wolves, the-20 year-old has made some important contributions so far this season.

Mainly used as a squad player, Cundle has been a useful, high energy cog in Martin’s midfield. He does have some improvements to make, but the youngster been a useful asset to the squad and will no doubt improve as the season progresses.

Matthew Sorinola – 7.5

Sorinola will know Martin well from his time at MK Dons and his arrival was much needed considering the lack of depth in the wing-back areas.

Sorinola has been important in that regard, with his versatility being an important asset for Martin throughout the season. He’s so far scored one and assisted two with his ability to dribble and fitting into the Martin’s system pleasing supports and staff.

Joe Allen – 6.5

Allen has been used sparingly so far after he returned to South Wales in the summer on a free transfer from Stoke.

He’s an important player to have in the dressing room no doubt with his experience and leadership being key for Martin’s young squad. He’s made just eight appearances this season which has been down to injury and will likely make huge contributions to the team as the season progresses.

Fin Stevens – 5

Stevens has barely been able to contribute in a Swans shirt and has made just five substitute appearances so far this season. Given the lack of options available at wing-back, it perhaps suggests that he’s not ready for Championship football in what is a very complex system under Martin.

It’s wouldn’t be a surprise if he was to return to Brentford in January barring any resurgent form.