In recent days, Southampton have seen star midfielders James Ward-Prowse and Romeo Lavia's expected departures from the club confirmed.

Having not been in this position for a number of years, Saints fans have quickly got used to a major squad overhaul with the club still owning plenty of assets, whilst Russell Martin looks to mould a squad into his highly-reputable possession based style from his time at Swansea City.

So far, Southampton have earned plaudits and criticism in equal measure, having played Sheffield Wednesday off the park in their season opener, setting a Championship record of 477 passes in the opening 45 minutes, before a bizarre 4-4 draw at home to Norwich City last weekend.

One man who has featured in both games so far is the sought after winger Nathan Tella, who coincidentally got Southampton's season of and running with a sublime finish at Hillsborough.

But despite his contributions in the early stages of the season, the highly-rated prospect hasn't been short of speculation with a move away from St Mary's after his breakthrough loan spell with last season's second tier champions Burnley where he made the EFL Team of the Season after scoring 17 times in 39 appearances.

So, what is the latest on Nathan Tella's future?

Bayer Leverkusen submit initial offer

Despite rumours all summer of a move back to Turf Moor, Tella could see his future lie in the Bundesliga as Bayer Leverkusen are said to have submitted an opening bid to acquire his services.

The Telegraph's Mike McGrath reports that the German club have made a bid in the region of €18m (£15.3m) on Friday afternoon.

Xabi Alonso's outfit present Tella with the chance of Europa League football in the upcoming season, as they look to replace key winger Moussa Diaby who departed for Aston Villa.

This bid could be considered by the Saints hierarchy, who very much have the bargaining power over any deals with the winger under contract at St Mary's until the summer of 2025.

But Florian Plettenberg believes they could want between €25m and €30m for his signature, which could be the main barrier to this deal being sealed with personal terms already being agreed.

Burnley could turn attention elsewhere

This bid is significantly higher than the one which was submitted by Burnley, who have understandably retained an interest all summer, but saw their initial £9m bid rejected prior to the first game of the Championship season. Since seeing an initial £9m bid rejected in late July, Saints' required fee was said to be a stumbling block in proceedings between the two clubs.

The Daily Mail state that the Clarets have also targeted FC Nordsjaelland's Ernest Nuamah, who has similar attributes to Tella, as well as an equally impressive goal return last campaign with 12 goals in 30 Superliga appearances. He is valued at £22m.

Martin desperate to keep key assets

Prior to the start of the season Martin waxed lyrical about Tella's stellar campaign in the Championship with the hopes of replicating it for Southampton, but did concede that he expects to play some of the club's opening fixtures with players who could be on the move.

"Obviously I played against Nathan a couple of times last year and he was one of the top performers in the division, for sure. And he's a brilliant lad; a brilliant young man who had a really good season. And yeah, hopefully we get to continue working with him for a while and he can be a big part of it here." he told TalkSport via LancsLive.

"I’m sure we will end up playing a few games with players that will probably end up going. I hope that’s not the case, but you have to be honest with the situation and we are really prepared for that and really ready for that.

"We just have to wait and see. I can’t control that, all I can control is coaching them." Martin continued.

With this stance, it will be intriguing to see whether Martin continues to deploy Tella in his starting eleven following today's clash against Plymouth Argyle.

The Saints' boss selected Tella in his lineup against the Pilgrims this afternoon despite the interest - and reaped the rewards with the winger opening the scoring after 49 minutes.