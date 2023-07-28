Southampton have had a busy summer of transfer activity so far this window.

However, a number of big deals could yet still happen as the Saints hold out for big fees for several of their first team players.

Russell Martin’s squad could still look quite different between now and the 1 September deadline, with speculation surrounding numerous Saints players.

One such figure that has attracted interest this summer is Nathan Tella.

The winger spent last season out on loan with Burnley, where he earned an impressive reputation with his performances for the Clarets.

Does Nathan Tella have a future with Southampton?

Tella ended the campaign as the top scorer for Vincent Kompany’s side as they dominated their way to the Championship title.

This has led to suggestions that he could depart St. Mary’s on a permanent basis.

Here we look at the latest headlines surrounding the future of the 24-year-old ahead of the Championship campaign getting underway next week…

Burnley bid

Burnley are seeking a move to make their deal for Tella permanent ahead of their Premier League return.

Kompany’s side earned promotion with Tella being a key part of the side on the right flank.

However, his return to Southampton at the end of last season has led to a hole being left in the team’s attack, which Burnley want to fill by making a permanent offer to sign the Saints winger.

According to Alan Nixon, the Lancashire club have made an offer worth £9 million for the attacker.

However, that bid has been rejected by the Championship side.

Jason Wilcox warning

Southampton have been the subject of intense speculation when it comes to several first team squad members this summer.

This has brought director of football Jason Wilcox to the fore, with the former Man City academy director leading the negotiations for the club in the market.

He has warned that the club will not be letting players go on the cheap just because they have the opportunity to move up to the Premier League.

“If a club wants to take our players on the cheap and we feel as though we’re losing then that’s not a win-win agreement – there has to be a compromise,” said Wilcox, via the Daily Echo.

“There will be situations where we say to players ‘I’m really sorry but the value is not there, you’re going to be with us in the Championship and have to generate your Premier League value’.

“These conversations are something that myself and Russell are having, Russell is having with the players and I’m having with the agents.”

Burnley stance

Burnley’s pursuit of Tella appears to be over after the Clarets agreed to the signing of Jacob Bruun Larsen from Hoffenheim.

The 24-year-old has joined on loan from the Bundesliga side after the club’s attempts to sign Tella were rejected by Southampton.

According to the Daily Mail, this move signals the end of their chase to re-sign the Saints attacker.

This leaves Tella’s future up in the air, with a departure from St. Mary’s looking less likely than it did earlier in the summer.