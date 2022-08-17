Nathan Tella reveals key reason behind leaving Southampton for Burnley

Nathan Tella has revealed what convinced him to make the switch to Burnley following his loan move from Southampton.

The 23-year old has made 41 appearances for the Premier League side since his debut in 2020, but has now departed for Turf Moor on a temporary basis.

A phone call with Clarets manager Vincent Kompany has been credited as the key moment that convinced Tella to make the move this summer.

The Belgian was appointed as the latest head coach of the first team squad this summer, and has had a busy transfer window overhauling the squad which earned relegation to the Championship last season.

The winger claimed that he was swayed by Kompany’s clear plan for his role in the side and believes he can be a key part of helping the team earn promotion back to the Premier League this campaign.

“Speaking to the manager, he’s told me the game plan and what he thinks about the season as well as how he thinks I’ll fit into the team. It’s been nothing but positivity,” said Tella, via the club’s official website.

“The phone call I had with him really sold the club to me.

“He really told me how he rates me as a player and as a person, speaking about how he thinks I’ll get plenty of opportunities here as well as working one-to-one being tough and critical with me.

“That’s something I felt like I needed so it’s a very big factor in the move and a reason as to why I came here.

“I see this as a Premier League club.

“Getting relegated last season, I know the ambition will be to go straight back up and I want to play a part in a team that gets back to the Premier League.”

So far Tella has made two league appearances in Kompany’s side, with both instances coming as a substitution off the bench.

The Southampton player will be aiming to get his first start sooner rather than later, with Burnley’s next fixture coming at home to Blackpool on August 20.

The Verdict

Tella has shown glimpses of his potential with Southampton in recent years, but has never quite been able to earn consistent game time at St. Mary’s.

He made 32 top flight appearances in the last two seasons, with only 17 of those coming from the starting lineup.

The 23-year old will have to show what he is capable of with Kompany’s side in order to get himself back in favour with Ralph Hassenhuttl.

Burnley have had a promising start to life in the Championship, and Tella could prove to be a key player in the side if he can find his footing soon.