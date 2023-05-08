Nathan Tella has given his reaction to the news that Ashley Barnes will depart Burnley after nine years with the club.

Burnley have had the title in the Championship wrapped up for some time now, meaning that their clash at Turf Moor against Cardiff City gives them the chance to say goodbye and thank some of their promotion winning heroes.

Vincent Kompany's team have been by far the dominant side in the division this campaign, with his side sat on 98 points heading into the final day games. They are 10 points above second place Sheffield United.

Although the Clarets primary goal of a return to the Premier League has been achieved at the first time of asking, they will be keen to end the campaign on a high and reach over 100 points.

It will be a special day for Barnes either way, with him set to play in his final game for the club having played 291 games for the club, scoring 54 goals and claiming a further 13 assists.

Ashley Barnes' Burnley exit

Released via Burnley's Twitter page, the forward has penned an emotional open letter to the club's supporters ahead of the clash.

He said: "So, this is it. My contract isn't being renewed, so this will be my last match for Burnley Football Club.

"It's been an absolute privilege to play for this football club for almost a decade.

"Playing in the Premier League was an ambition fulfilled and to do so with Burnley was an honour.

"Thank you - the loyal fans.

"We've shared a lot together.

"I have given and will continue to give everything for you while I am still honoured to wear the famous shirt.

"You are amazing, and I will cherish your support forever."

What has Nathan Tella said about Barnes' Burnley exit?

The Southampton loanee simply described Barnes in a one-word summary, via his Instagram story he said: "Legend".

Where might Barnes go after his Burnley departure?

The forward's powers are waning, with 37 league appearances and nine league goal contributions to his name this season.

However, there may be a number of sides who are keen on his experienced and know-how at this level who could sign him this summer, especially when considering he would be available for free.

Norwich City are just one Championship side who have been linked with Barnes in recent days, for example.