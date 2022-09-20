Nathan Tella offers insight into working under Burnley boss Vincent Kompany

Burnley winger Nathan Tella, on loan from Southampton, has offered an insight into working under Clarets boss Vincent Kompany.

Tella joined the Turf Moor outfit on a season-long loan deal from the Saints last month and has so far made a good impression down in the Championship.

It seems that he too has been impressed by Burnley boss Vincent Kompany, with Tella discussing the Belgian in a recent interview.

“He’s very good,” Tella explained, via the Southern Daily Echo.

“He has a big attention to detail which has surprised me because sometimes there is things I’ll see but not know how to relay the information across.

“But, he’ll break it down in stages and that really helps me understand the game and the position I need to be in.

“At the moment, it’s making me look good so I’ll keep listening to what he’s saying.”

Indeed Tella has looked good, scoring three goals in his eight Championship appearances so far.

That regular run of games in the side is something he hasn’t been used to in the Premier League at Southampton and he is relishing the opportunity.

“I’m loving it, it’s a feeling which I’ve not had much of but now I’ve had it I want to cotinine it and keep doing the right things,” Tella added.

“Whatever role it is, it brings a smile to my face. I feel like I could have scored more, in a couple instances. Against Millwall I think I had about six shots and somehow didn’t score.

“In other games, I’ve had chances as well. So I could easily be on double figures, but the fact is the team is doing well and I’m doing well so we take the positives.”

Burnley next Cardiff City in Championship action, with the Clarets travelling to the Welsh capital following the international break.

The Verdict

The move to Burnley is already looking like a really good decision for Nathan Tella.

He is clearly enjoying the regular game time that dropping down a division is bringing, and, it sounds as though his tactical awareness and knowledge of the game is coming on under Vincent Kompany, too.

With Kompany recently admitting the club couldn’t afford Tella permanently this summer, for now at least, the Clarets can continue enjoying his fine form.

Who knows – if they go on to achieve promotion this season, it may be that the 23-year-old then makes the permanent move to Turf Moor.