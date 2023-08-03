The future of Southampton winger Nathan Tella is uncertain this summer.

Tella enjoyed an outstanding loan spell at Burnley last season, scoring 19 goals and providing five assists in 49 appearances in all competitions last season to help the Clarets to the Championship title.

Vincent Kompany is keen to bring Tella back to Turf Moor as he prepares for life back in the Premier League, but after their relegation to the second tier, the Saints will surely be keen to keep hold of the 24-year-old given his excellent record at the level.

Tella is expected to be involved for Southampton in their opening Championship game against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough on Friday night, but it is far from guaranteed that he will be remaining at St Mary's this season.

With just under a month remaining in the transfer window, we rounded up all the latest news regarding Tella's future.

What is the latest Nathan Tella transfer news?

Southampton reject Burnley bid

According to journalist Alan Nixon, Burnley have had a £9 million bid for Tella rejected by Southampton.

That offer falls significantly short of the Saints' valuation, with the club looking for between £15-20 million for the 24-year-old and as they have shown repeatedly this summer, they will not allow players to depart unless their asking price is met.

Tella is reportedly "willing" to return to Turf Moor after enjoying his temporary stint with the Clarets, but the fee is proving to be a stumbling block.

Burnley have strengthened in the wide areas this summer with the additions of Nathan Redmond, Luca Koleosho and Jacob Bruun Larsen, but it does not seem they are ready to give up their pursuit of Tella just yet and they are "expected to go back in with an improved and revamped offer".

Clarets owner Alan Pace caused a stir when he shared a "Free Nathan Tella" video created by his daughter on his Instagram earlier this week, so it seems Burnley are determined to secure his return.

What has Russell Martin said on Nathan Tella's Southampton future?

Martin revealed that is looking forward to working with Tella and hopes he will be a big part of his plans in the upcoming campaign, but he did concede that there would likely be departures towards the end of the window.

"Yeah it is nice. Obviously I played against Nathan a couple of times last year and he was one of the top performers in the division, for sure. And he's a brilliant lad; a brilliant young man who had a really good season. And yeah, hopefully we get to continue working with him for a while and he can be a big part of it here," Martin told talkSPORT, quoted by LancsLive.

"I’m sure we will end up playing a few games with players that will probably end up going. I hope that’s not the case, but you have to be honest with the situation and we are really prepared for that and really ready for that.

"Hopefully, we can keep hold of a few that are attracting real interest. A few might have to go to help us get a few in that we also really want to help us. We just have to wait and see. I can’t control that, all I can control is coaching them.

"A lot of the players with a lot of noise around them have been really brilliant and a lot of them are young men so it’s not easy with the noise around them so it’s to their credit."

Tella speaks out ahead of new season

Tella appears to be fully focused on the Saints ahead of the new season, saying that he is looking forward to showing the fans what the team have worked on during pre-season in the opening game against the Owls.

"Having the chance to play our first game live on Sky (Sports) against Sheffield Wednesday will be a great feeling," Tella said at the club's official media day, quoted by the Southern Daily Echo.

"It's good for the fans to obviously see everything we've worked on in pre-season coming into play for the first game and it sets the tempo for how we want to be the whole season."