The transfer saga between Nathan Tella, Burnley and Southampton continues to rumble on.

Tella headed to Turf Moor last season on loan for more game-time and scored 17 times in the Championship as he helped fire the Clarets to the Premier League.

Somewhat of a standoff has occurred though this summer so far, with Tella heading back to Southampton following the conclusion of his loan and Vincent Kompany's side struggling to agree a price for the versatile attacker.

Let's look at the latest news regarding Tella and his future.

What is the latest on Burnley's pursuit of Nathan Tella?

Burnley of course want to land Tella yet again following the success he had last season at Turf Moor, but the Clarets are struggling to meet Southampton's valuation.

Tella has two years remaining on his deal at St Mary's Stadium and considering he has been featuring throughout pre-season for the Saints, they look to be in no rush to sell on the cheap.

In the latest update a few days ago, Alan Nixon has claimed that the latest offer for Tella's services was that of £9 million by the Lancashire outfit - a bid that was promptly rejected by the Saints hierarchy who are looking for between £15 million and £20 million.

With the additions of Nathan Redmond and Jacob Bruun Larsen recently, as well as potentially offering a contract to Andros Townsend and a bid supposedly going in for Troyes youngster Wilson Odobert, Burnley are jam-packed with winger options if all of those come off in addition to having Manuel Benson and Anass Zaroury.

It's possible though that Tella could be seen as a player that is utilised through the middle, and it doesn't look like the Clarets have given up yet.

Clarets chairman reposts 'Free Tella' video made by daughter

In somewhat of a bizarre twist, despite a deal not being agreed between the two clubs it appears that the daughter of Burnley chairman Alan Pace has gone to extreme lengths to try and get Tella out of Southampton.

A video emerged on Ashlyn Pace-Ferguson's TikTok account on Monday morning entitled 'Free Nathan Tella' as she then sticks 'Missing' posters around the town of Burnley with Tella emblazoned on them.

This has led to many Burnley fans believing a deal has been sealed for the 24-year-old, and Clarets owner Pace himself even reposted the content onto his own Instagram story.

It has been claimed though that Pace-Ferguson runs her father's social media accounts and she has reposted it herself - nevertheless though it is a bizarre twist that has had mixed reviews from Burnley fans and has sparked fury and bemusement among the Saints fanbase online.

Martin speaks out on Tella's Southampton future

Not long before TikTokGate, Southampton boss Russell Martin appeared on TalkSPORT ahead of the 2023-24 Championship season starting this week and addressed Tella's future, stating that he's excited to work with him, but didn't exactly fully rule out a potential sale before the September 1 transfer deadline.

"Yeah it is nice," Martin said when asked how it feels to have the forward among his squad, per LancsLive.

"Obviously I played against Nathan a couple of times last year and he was one of the top performers in the division, for sure.

"And he's a brilliant lad; a brilliant young man who had a really good season.

"And yeah, hopefully we get to continue working with him for a while and he can be a big part of it here."